LONGPORT – The borough will permit responsible pet owners to walk their leashed dogs on the beach from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. during the summer months. The Board of Commissioners Thursday, June 15 held a public hearing during which residents spoke for an against approving an ordinance that would permit dog walking in the summertime. Dogs were prohibited from being on the beach between May 1 and Sept. 30.

LONGPORT, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO