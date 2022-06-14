Our Favorite Summer Fashion Picks From Walmart — Starting at $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We're consistently impressed with the fashionable finds we've spotted at Walmart, and regularly check their site to see what's new in stock! Every few weeks, we're blessed with new drops — and this latest batch of releases is one you don't want to miss out on.

With a line-up including essential basics, staple denim and beautiful flowy frocks, we found an excellent selection of summer pieces to get your hands on for the season. Check out what we currently have on our radar below!

This Basic Top Set

No Boundaries Juniors’ Button Front T-Shirt 2-Pack Walmart

We all need basic tops on days when we want to create a casual look — or simply don't know what to wear. You can team them with pretty much any type of bottoms, and with this set, you're getting two color options for a seriously low price!

Get the No Boundaries Juniors’ Button Front T-Shirt 2-Pack for $18 at Walmart!

This Sweet Mini Dress

Liv & Lottie Juniors Cottage Core Ditsy Floral Dress Walmart

This dress is feminine and ideal for sweltering summer days. It has an A-line cut which looks flattering, and a fun drawstring detail on the bust which creates a sweetheart neckline we adore. You can pick it up in two lovely prints — one that features small flowers, plus another yellow-and-white daisy print!

Get the Liv & Lottie Juniors Cottage Core Ditsy Floral Dress for $13 at Walmart!

This Casual Romper

The Get Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Strap Jumpsuit Walmart

Jumpsuits are a solid alternative to dresses in the summer, and we're obsessed with the design of this one in particular! It has fun ruffle straps, long and wide pant legs, plus a matching tie-waist belt which creates a flattering fit!

Get The Get Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Strap Jumpsuit for $36 at Walmart!

This Classic Button-Down

Beach Lunch Lounge Women's Tie Front Top Walmart

Tops like this one go the extra mile throughout the entire year! What sets this one apart is the tie detail at the hem, which makes it feel a bit more breezy and casual — totally perfect for the season.

Get the Beach Lunch Lounge Women's Tie Front Top for $16 at Walmart!

This Flattering Maxi Dress

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Tiered Maxi Dress Walmart

This dress has so many fun qualities any shopper can fall for! The fit-and-flare cut is flattering on so many different figures, and we adore the V-neckline that's adorned with a ruffle on the hem. Meanwhile, the tie spaghetti straps add its finishing touch. We're completely obsessed!

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Tiered Maxi Dress for $36 at Walmart!

This Slinky Halter Top

No Boundaries Juniors' Chain Halter Top Walmart

We can't find a single thing we don't love about this top! It's made from a silky material and designed to look like a scarf, plus the halter style is created by using a chain as the neck strap. This detail instantly elevates the top's look!

Get the No Boundaries Juniors' Chain Halter Top for $11 at Walmart!

These Comfy Distressed Shorts

Celebrity Pink Women's Destructed Denim Short Walmart

High-waisted shorts like these are an essential for anyone's summer wardrobe. We particularly dig the distressing on this pair and the looser pant leg style, which makes them far more comfortable to move around in.

Get the Celebrity Pink Women's Destructed Denim Short for $16 at Walmart!

