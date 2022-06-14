ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the...

1520 The Ticket

SUV Crashes Into Vehicles At Rochester Dealership

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Several vehicles at a Rochester automotive dealership were damaged Thursday after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened around 6:00 am on the Highway 52 frontage road in front of Kuehn Motor Company. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the SUV was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle riding club searches for answers after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - The Twisted Saints, a motorcycle group in Rochester, are searching for answers after a crash seriously injured one of their members on Sunday. The Twisted Saints are more than a riding club. "We're one big happy family," said Twisted Saints President Shorty Lee. "When something like...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for driver in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Possible hit-and-run motorcycle crash in SW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for your help in finding a driver that may have been involved in a possible hit-and-run. According to RPD, it happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. A motorcyclist was driving on 12th Street SW when a white sporty car, also on 12th Street, started to change lanes and then veered back into its original lane.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for shooter in early-morning encounter

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police have not made any arrests after a shooting at Holiday gas station on 7th Street in Rochester. Capt. Casey Moilanen said no one had been injured in the shooting. A 42-year-old man told police he was walking between the gas pumps around 12:43 a.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Plea Deal For Rochester Area Man Charged With Shootings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges for a series of shootings that occurred on New Year's Day. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors will drop 6 counts of second-degree assault against 64-year-old Paul Reichel. He...
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

(UPDATE) BLUE EARTH CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The man killed in a crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday has been identified. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Williams of Wells died in the crash around 4:14 Tuesday afternoon between Mapleton and Good Thunder. Life saving efforts were attempted but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three children in the other vehicle were treated and released.
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested after gas station fight, threats

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday night after a fight involving threats and a gun. Rochester police responded to a fight at Holiday gas station (1031 15th Ave. SE) at about 9:13 p.m. June 14. There, they received a report of two men fighting, one of...
Mix 97-3

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Said He Was Doing 144 MPH

A Minnesota motorcyclist was pulled over doing 144 mph in a 65 zone. You'll never guess what he gave as an excuse for why he was going at this extreme speed. On Tuesday afternoon an Olmsted County deputy recorded a man on a motorcycle doing 144 miles per hour. The...
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
103.9 The Doc

See the Big Thank You From Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

Collecting a lot of likes and loves right now on the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office page is a thank you that touched my heart. "Earlier today, members of our office stopped by for lunch at Sydney's house for #FlagDay. Sydney was handing out flags and accepting donations for the MN Association for Injured Peace Officers and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in honor of her father, retired Rochester Police Officer Dave Dutton, who passed away unexpectedly on Flag Day in 2010."
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Downtown Winona Business Burglarized

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating the report of a burglarized business in downtown Winona. Officers responded to the 50 block of West 4th St. Monday morning. Police say $2,400 in cash and various tobacco products were reportedly taken from the business. Investigators have obtained surveillance video of the burglary,...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Rochester police investigating counterfeit cash at Menards

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating some counterfeit cash passed at a Rochester business. Investigators say it happened Sunday afternoon at Menards North. A woman bought some items using two 50 dollar bills and police say both bills were fake and had the same serial number. Rochester police say...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Not Guilty Plea Entered in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged in connection with a drug overdose death in Rochester last year today entered a not guilty plea in the case. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell is facing a third-degree murder charge for allegedly selling the overdose victim the drugs that claimed his life. The man, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Investigating Stabbing

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police officers are investigating a stabbing. Officers responded to the 900 block of East 6th St. Monday morning. Police say a 25-year-old male was stabbed in the abdomen after a verbal altercation turned physical. The man was brought to Winona Health where police say he is in...
WINONA, MN
Power 96

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
