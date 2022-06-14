School bus, car collide in Hartford, police say

SOUTHINGTON – The investigation into a stabbing on Interstate 84 over the weekend has been taken over by state police. Southington police on Thursday said they were better able to narrow down where the incident took place, which they believe happened on I-84 eastbound between Exit 31 and 32. Police said they were able to interview the victim to determine where the stabbing was reported.

