ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

School bus, car collide in Hartford, police say

By Christine Dempsey
sheltonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD — A school bus and a car collided in...

www.sheltonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police. The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
New Britain Herald

Investigation into stabbing in Southington on I-84 taken over by state police

SOUTHINGTON – The investigation into a stabbing on Interstate 84 over the weekend has been taken over by state police. Southington police on Thursday said they were better able to narrow down where the incident took place, which they believe happened on I-84 eastbound between Exit 31 and 32. Police said they were able to interview the victim to determine where the stabbing was reported.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Norwich man arrested after striking home, fleeing scene

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man was arrested after his car crashed into the front porch of a home in the city on Wednesday night and he fled from the scene, police said. The Norwich Police Department responded to calls of a car collision into a home on Boswell Avenue, and one witness said […]
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Hartford Hit-Run

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of an Infiniti I30 that allegedly struck and killed a man before fleeing the scene in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Albany Avenue and Garden Street. When...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#No Children#Accident
Eyewitness News

Police identify driver killed in New Haven restaurant crash

Testing new device designed to protect catalytic converter. Two men shot and killed in East Hartford home invasion. Little league field back open after Portland drug bust. Kenneth Goroshko, Professor of Economics at the University of Hartford, talks about the largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades. Updated: 3...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigating school bus accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a school bus accident early Tuesday morning. According to police, a small school bus and a car were involved in the crash near the intersection of Capen and Martin Streets. Police said the bus was occupied with students at the time and also...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

49-Year-Old Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a 49-year-old man who was shot Wednesday night died. Police received a call at 6:51 p.m. after a person was shot on Starr Street, between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers found Anthony Oden, a 49-year-old New Haven man, who had been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Hartford police: Man found dead after being assaulted

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police continue to investigate a homicide. Police said it happened on Martin Street. Officers were called to the area around 4:29 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a body found, police said. Police found a body in the rear of the home. “Investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Speeding vehicle before deadly New Haven crash

Little league field back open after Portland drug bust. Kenneth Goroshko, Professor of Economics at the University of Hartford, talks about the largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades. Updated: 3 hours ago. Growing pains with CT paid leave program. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two people killed in East...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a pick-up truck in Vernon Wednesday morning. According to Vernon police, the crash occurred on West Street between a GMC pick-up truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Hartford […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Bristol woman missing under ‘unusual’ circumstances: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are searching for a woman who went missing under what they are calling “unusual” circumstances. Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had contact with her family at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. She did not show up for work on Thursday and her car and personal possessions were located at her […]
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Two New Britain residents charged in robbery spree through multiple towns, including Southington

Two New Britain residents are among three people charged in a robbery spree earlier this year. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the robberies took place in various towns throughout the state between late February and March. The trio charged this week includes New Britain residents Efrain Deleon, 58, and Gilberto Deleon, 56, as well as Seymour resident Steven Galarza.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy