Tuesday was a history-making day for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle. That was both the good news and bad news. Mahle was outstanding against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went nine shutout innings, allowed only three hits, walked nobody and struck out 12 hitters. Unfortunately, he got no run support in those nine innings and was taken out after nine innings with the score tied 0-0. Cincinnati did manage a run in the top of the 10th inning and had the Reds held that lead, Mahle would have earned the victory. But the Diamondbacks tied things up, sending the game to the 11th.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO