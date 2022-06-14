ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collbran, CO

Black Buzzard Ranch Airbnb Offers Luxury Log Cabin Near Colorado’s Grand Mesa

By Wes Adams
 2 days ago
Summer events in Colorado can mean lots of friends and family getting together. Sometimes the lodging available in area hotels just won't cut it. Sometimes what you really need is a vacation rental near Grand Junction. Welcome to the Grand Valley! Home to more vaca rentals than you will...

94.3 Lite FM

Ghost Voices Spook Explorers in Western Colorado’s Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
Next Few Weeks in Southwest Colorado Packed with Events

Prepared to be charmed by a donkey during the Mancos Burrofest. The Ride of the Ancient’s Gravel Grinder returns to benefit local conservation nonprofits and get your jewelers loupe ready for the 60th annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show. You’re watching the Local News Roundup brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Man Cave Barber. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Burros are so darn cute, so why not celebrate their charm every year? The Mancos Creative District hosts the third annual Mancos Burrofest, replete with donkey parade, obstacle course races and an art show on Saturday, June 18th. The grand parade of burros, featuring both burromeisters and their animals dressed in costume, starts the day’s series of events at 10:00 AM in Boyle Park. Next, burros and their human leaders will compete in an obstacle course race to determine how well each donkey can follow its human’s lead. From 1:00 to 4:00 PM, artists will sit with their burro models and create works of art on the spot. Durango artist Elizabeth Kinahan is this year’s Burrofest featured artist and she’ll be located in the number one canopy along with her burro model, Arlo, during the art show. All pieces will be for sale. Two presentations during the afternoon will include a packing demonstration at 2:00 PM and a discussion on adopting wild burros at 2:30 PM. Burrofest is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit mancoscreativedistrict.com. The Ride of the Ancients Gravel Grinder returns on July 8th and 9th in Dolores to raise funds for the Southwest Colorado Canyons Alliance, Friends of the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Trail of the Ancients Scenic Highway. Gravel Grinders are events that usually occur on back-country gravel roads. Riders can choose to ride a gravel bike, road bike, or mountain bike. This year’s event starts off with a laugh when Navajo standup comedians, James and Ernie, perform at the Turquoise Raven Art Gallery in Cortez. Races start the next day from Flanders park in Dolores. Entrants may choose to ride the 104-mile circuit, a 30-mile circuit or a 19-mile family affair. The long route` follows gravel roads from Dolores to Dunton, then Groundhog Reservoir to the Dolores Norwood Road with 10 miles of single track in Boggy Draw. The shorter races will be on the road system in the Boggy Draw area and electric-assisted bikes are allowed. Vendors will be on hand from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in Flanders Park with music featuring the ‘Yoties beginning at 1:00 PM at the Dolores River Brewery. To learn more about the race or to enter, visit rideoftheancients.com. Get your jewelers loupe ready. The 60th Annual Four Corners Gem and Mineral Show is about to tumble into town on the weekend of July 8th through 10th. More than 60 gem and mineral dealers from across the United States will sell rocks, gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, meteorites, geodes, shells, and beads from around the world. Finished jewelry, jewelry-making equipment, tools and more will be available. In addition to the show, more than a dozen lapidary and jewelry-making classes have been scheduled throughout the weekend. Classes range from simple stone-cutting and polishing techniques to soldering silver jewelry. Enrollment is limited to six students for each class. Gold panning and treasure hunts will be on hand to keep kids entertained and food trucks will sell refreshments. The show will run from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Classes will be in the Fairgrounds annex building and the Gem and Mineral Club across the street. Entry is $3 per day with children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. To learn more, visit durangorocks.org. That’s it for this week’s Local News Roundup. Thanks for watching.
99.9 KEKB

What Are the Utah Mountains I See When Leaving Colorado?

Utah is one of the prettiest states in the country, and every time we leave Colorado we are reminded of that fact when we see the snow-capped mountains. It's possible you have seen the mountain range on the east side of Utah, perhaps marveled at its beauty, and wondered about these towering peaks. As you cross over into Utah from Colorado, you can see the snowcapped mountains to the southwest from your position on Interstate 70.
99.9 KEKB

Nasty Google Reviews of Colorado’s South Platte River

Even a natural feature like Colorado's South Platte River can fall victim to spiteful and nasty Google reviews. Take a look at a handful of bad reviews of this Colorado attraction. The South Platte River has been a cherished fishing spot for as long as anyone can remember, awarded Gold...
10 Clear Lakes In Colorado

Colorado is one of a kind, filled with thousands of artificial and natural water bodies, including rivers, streams, and waterfalls. As such, picking the best lakes in Colorado could be confusing because everyone gets to choose based on their perspective. Colorado also creates opportunities for different water sports, from high alpine lakes requiring a hike through the backcountry to extensive reservoirs situated outside major cities like Denver. Jet skiing, boating, sailing, and fishing are revered in Colorado lakes and make good sports all year round. Apart from the above-mentioned, Colorado’s lakes also offer opportunities for campsites, hiking, sunbathing, picnic tables, and cabins.
99.9 KEKB

Who is Eligible for a Space Force License Plate in Colorado?

When registering my car recently I overheard a couple asking about Space Force license plates. The registrar explained to the couple that the state of Colorado had no such plates, but that they did have vanity plates for all of the other military branches. Unfortunately, even though Colorado will now...
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
99.9 KEKB

No, That Wasn’t a Penguin Hanging Out in Colorado

Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
99.9 KEKB

Here Is Why Truckers Are Flashing Lights At You In Colorado

It's something that I've witnessed and seen happening for years. While I have a general idea of the concept of the flashing light when it comes to big rig drivers, there are times when many folks are unsure as to why truckers are flashing their lights at them. So let's...
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

