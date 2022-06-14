Capcom confirms free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade for three Resident Evil games

Capcom has confirmed that three Resident Evil games will be available to upgrade on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for players that already own the titles on last-gen consoles.

As confirmed during Capcom's showcase as part of Summer Game Fest, the developer revealed that Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 players will be available to access the new upgraded versions today for free. Simply download the new upgrade version on PS5 or allow the automatic patch to be applied on Xbox Series X. The same patch is also available on Xbox Series S and PC.

The new console updates will now support 4K resolution visuals, ray tracing and higher frame rates as well as 3D audio across PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, DualSense controller haptics have been added for the former along with save transfers for both.

It's worth noting that anyone running any of these Resident Evil titles on versions older than Microsoft Windows 10 will probably want to avoid the upgrade as OS support has now ended.

Resident Evil 2 is a 2019 remake of the 1998 original game that sees Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield trying to escape Racoon City during a viral outbreak. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 3 is a 2020 remake of the 1999 title of the same name, as players control Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira in an attempt to find a vaccine to cure the T-virus. Both stories run pretty concurrently alongside one another.

Finally, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a 2017 game that follows Ethan Winters in the search for his missing wife. This takes him to a rundown plantation in the town of Dulvey, where a family has been infected by a mysterious plague. The story then continues in 2021's Resident Evil: Village.

I personally adore the Resident Evil series with Resident Evil 2 being my favourite to date, so can highly recommend that one. Ironically, I just picked up Resident Evil 3 at the weekend too, so makes perfect sense to upgrade and play the PS5 version for no additional cost.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom further confirmed that Resident Evil Re:Verse, an upcoming multiplayer spinoff featuring characters from the world of Resident Evil, will release on October 28th, 2022 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

