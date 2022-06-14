ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Rare Grizzly Sighting Near Salmon

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear was caught on trail cam in mid-May near Salmon, an area where the bears are not typically seen. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the bear in the image...

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
