Draymond Green succeeded in getting under Jayson Tatum's skin during the NBA Finals. But make no mistake, there's nothing but respect between the two All-Stars. After the Golden State Warriors finished off the Boston Celtics to earn their fourth NBA championship since 2015, Green took a moment give Tatum some words of encouragement. The two shared a lengthy embrace before Green celebrated the victory and Tatum left for the locker room.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO