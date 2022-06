TWE held its Sink Or Swim event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on June 11, 2022. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):. * Damion Turner defeated Carson Dilbeck and CJ Lawler and Dale Springs and Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair. * County Whippin Match: Billy Tipton...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO