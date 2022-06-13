STATE CHAMPION: Jelani Watkins Takes Gold at State

Sabrina Cuby-King has been selected as the new principal of Phillis Wheatley High School. Cuby-King most recently served as a school support officer for the ESO2 School Office, where she supervised eight elementary principals, two of which are in the Wheatley Feeder Pattern. Cuby-King has more than 15 years of school administration experience with 10 of those years serving as principal of Lamar Fleming Middle School and Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation Early College High School. She comes with a proven history of significant turnaround work at the secondary level. While serving as principal of Lamar Fleming Middle School, the campus met state standard every year with distinctions. As principal of Ross Shaw Sterling Aviation Early College High School, she improved the TEA overall rating for the campus with an increase of 16 points in her first year of administration. Under her leadership, the College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) points for that campus doubled from 39 to 78 in fewer than two years. Lastly, she re-energized Sterling’s Aviation Magnet program leading to 16 students attaining their FAA Private Pilot’s License and a substantial business partnership with United Airlines. She was selected as Secondary Principal of the Year for the North Area in 2018 and Secondary Principal of the Year for the South Area in 2019.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO