At about 6:27 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 16-year-old male from Hyde Park on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 30 Michigan Avenue in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point CF380 handgun from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which was hanging across the suspect’s chest. Prior to the stop, the suspect had been observed by the officers operating a partially damaged scooter on a sidewalk without a helmet on. It was later determined that the scooter had recently been reported stolen in Cambridge.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO