ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Fines Portland Contractor for Water Quality Issue

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022, the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
97.5 KISS FM

The Top 10 Scariest Cities in All Of Washington

The discussion is ongoing as to what the worst city in Washington is, people, have a debate that some of the smaller towns are the worst while others say the big cities like Seattle are the real problem. We did some investigating and found through rising in crime, inflation, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

No Injuries in Roof Collapse of Popular Buoy Beer in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A brewery in Astoria in northwestern Oregon partially has collapsed, with much of its roof caved in and parts of the building dangling into the Columbia River. No one was killed or injured in the Tuesday incident and the restaurant was closed at the time,...
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Ridgefield, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Ridgefield, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
nwlaborpress.org

Local 16 finds prevailing wage violations at Vancouver Fire Station

On large public works construction projects in Washington, state law requires that workers be paid the prevailing wage. So why isn’t that happening for some sheet metal work on the in-progress Vancouver Fire Station No. 11 construction?. That’s a question Sheet Metal Workers Local 16 has been asking for...
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muddy Water#Storm Water#Chemicals#Vista Ridge#Columbian
987thebull.com

Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Flood Warning for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington has been extended from Wednesday to Thursday evening. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture caused the river to approach minor flood stage and flooding of parks, trails and boat ramps. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Deadly heat: How Portland is preparing to keep people cool in 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat. “Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Portland man hunkering down in Montana during historic flooding

YELLOWSTONE. (KPTV) - Roads and homes have been swallowed by floodwaters in Montana after torrential downpours and snowmelt caused historic flooding in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park. “It was nice and supposed to be warm then boom. The rains came. And the snowmelt had not melted completely, thus...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: A Medieval Faire, Washington State Summer Con, and Juneteenth

Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Struggling under new mandates, Oregon’s farms need Oregonians’ support

Bailey, a fourth-generation farmer, is president of Oregon Farm Bureau. She operates a nursery in Gresham. What comes to mind when you think about Oregon agriculture? Maybe you think about fresh strawberries, juicy pears and crisp apples. Or maybe the savory cheeses and sweet ice creams produced by dairy farmers. Or the beautiful rural landscapes made picturesque by the hard-working families who care for them.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Contractors Say a City Policy to Boost Workers’ Rights Is Benefiting an Embattled, Out-of-Town Security Giant

In March 2020, the Portland City Council voted unanimously to change the rules for city contractors. The upshot: To get a contract with the city, companies had to obtain a “labor peace agreement” with a union. In such an agreement, companies pledge to remain neutral in any union negotiations and not to block labor organizing. In return, workers pledge not to strike or create a work stoppage.
PORTLAND, OR
US News and World Report

Idaho Officials Close Popular Recreation Area Due to Trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy