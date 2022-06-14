Washington Fines Portland Contractor for Water Quality Issue

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.

