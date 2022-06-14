Rare Grizzly Sighting Near Salmon
SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear was caught on trail cam in mid-May near Salmon, an area where the bears are not typically seen. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the bear in the image...kezj.com
