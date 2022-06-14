Survive Lubbock’s Soaring Gas Prices with These Simple Tips
Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over...lonestar995fm.com
Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over...lonestar995fm.com
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0