ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Survive Lubbock’s Soaring Gas Prices with These Simple Tips

By Heidi Kaye
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prices at the pump seem to be soaring this summer with the national average hitting an all time record of over...

lonestar995fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

The Old Astro Mart in Slaton Is Getting Turned Into a Brewery

How does a fresh-brewed beer sound? Soon there will be a new place near Lubbock to tie one on. It all started when two best friends and married couples wanted to start a small-scaled country brewery. They found a great place where the old Astro Mart used to be and sell liquor back in the 60s and it all came to place. Now they are renovating it and wanting to make it your next place to enjoy a cold one.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Lonestar 99.5

What Strange Hell Lurks Within the Sad Sandbox at Maxey Park in Lubbock?

Nine times out of 10, you probably walk right past the sandbox at Maxey Park toward the regular play area with your kids. There are hardly ever any children enjoying it or digging around in there. Are sandboxes just a thing of the past? Or is it because this box is usually so full of mystery that parents don't really feel safe letting kids play in there?
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Best Kept Secret Lunch Spot

We all love a good healthy lunch, and this is one of the best-kept secret non-secrets places in Lubbock. When I first moved back to Lubbock in 2019, my mom and I were looking for a good place for lunch and wanted to try something new. I stumbled upon the Tea Room and have been a loyal customer ever since.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Gasoline#Toddler
Lonestar 99.5

Drunk Driving Arrests Continue to Rise in Lubbock

Drivers in Lubbock are trending the wrong way when it comes to driving while intoxicated. Data from the Lubbock Police Department shows that since 2019, DWI arrests have gone up. That includes a huge increase in arrests between 2020 and 2021. According to KAMC, the Lubbock Police Department says that...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Car Meets Custom Fence Off Loop 289 [Photos]

Have you ever seen pictures and thought, 'they're lucky to be alive?' This is one of those of times. You may have heard or read about this accident...we sure did. We didn't know until later that it was a friend of ours. Our buddy Troy and his family had just built this fence about a month ago and on the morning of July 10th, they all got a big "nope" from a Lubbock driver.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Live in the Lap of Luxury Inside This Beautiful Million-Dollar Lubbock Home

South Lubbock is ever-growing and changing as the years pass. There are always new homes and businesses popping up as Lubbock develops and expands. Because of the amount of land available in South Lubbock, you can find a lot of large homes that were built out there over the past few years. Many of these homes end up costing over a million dollars because of their size, location and luxurious style.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Lonestar 99.5

The Top 10 Most Underrated Pan Dulce in Lubbock

In Lubbock, there's a rich Hispanic community from all parts of Mexico and South America. One of the things that brings us all together is our love of food. Specifically, a love of sweet bread, or as we call it, pan dulce. Many of us remember growing up and going...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Registration is Open for This Exclusive Lubbock Camp!

“You can feel very isolated when you have a chronic condition that requires daily management.” As someone who has dealt with type I diabetes for going on three decades, Brittny Ayola, Covenant Children's PIC Nurse Manager and coordinator of the Diabetes Program, is intimately familiar with the impact that this condition can have on a child.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy