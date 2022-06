Jun. 17—The best news for the Black Bears is that they don't have to worry about seeing Corvallis for another month. Over the course of three nights, the five-time defending WCL champs proved that they're once again the team to beat, coming into second-place Cowlitz's house and making it their own in a sweep, capped off by a 6-0 shutout Wednesday.

