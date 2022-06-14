ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kristen Smart murder trial to go forward 26 years later

By Nichole Berlie, Joshua Eferighe, Nancy Loo, Marni Hughes
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aggy_0gAICcXv00

( NewsNation ) — Twelve jurors and eight alternates will be chosen for the murder trial of Kristin Smart — some 26 years after her disappearance.

As a classmate and his father are set to stand trial for her murder, a change of venue and a strict gag order have been put in place.

Kristin Smart was 19 years old and a thriving Cal Poly student in 1996 when a classmate offered to walk her home from an off-campus party.

No one has seen her since.

Now, that 45-year-old classmate, Paul Flores, is charged with her murder and his 81-year-old father, Ruben, is accused of helping to hide and dispose of Smart’s body, which has never been found.

The arrests came last year following renewed interest and new leads in the case, raised by podcaster Chris Lambert and his popular true-crime series, “ Your Own Backyard .”

There is “A strong suspicion that a human burial site existed underneath the deck of Ruben Flores’s house,” he narrates on the popular podcast.

Father of missing Chicago boy ‘not going to give up’

Due to high interest and publicity in San Luis Obispo County, where the crimes were alleged to have occurred, a judge agreed to move the trial more than 100 miles away to Monterey County.

The move, however, comes with a strict gag order, which some claim is a clear violation of the First Amendment.

“This order sweeps even way beyond court staff and even judicial personnel. It includes lawyers on both sides, people working for lawyers on both sides, even witnesses to trial cannot go into court and then speak to the press about their own testimony,” said David Loy, a legal director at the First Amendment Coalition.

The judge is also not allowing any audio or video of the trial.

Despite his concern over the trial’s restrictions, Loy agrees the change in venue was warranted.

“In smaller communities such as San Luis Obispo, the risk of bias is high so it is appropriate to change venue. So that is one of the ways — appropriate ways — to protect the right to a fair trial without sacrificing the right to freedom of speech,” he said.

“The judge, I think, was coming off the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case and was watching what appeared to be such high national interest with such public engagement in that tail and my hunch is that the judge is looking at that and what could again become a circus in her court room,” Rachel Fiset, a co-founder and managing partner at Zwieback, Fiset and Coleman, said Monday on “NewsNation Prime.”

Even beyond the strict protocols surrounding the case, Fiset explains that the case will be hard to win for the victim’s family simply based on how long ago it took place.

“This case is so old and there is no smoking gun at this moment as it relates to a body,” Fiset said.

On the other hand, she believes prosecutors wouldn’t be bringing up the case in vain.

“But for the prosecutors to bring a case that has been cold this long, must feel like they have very big evidence that can convince a jury,” Fiset said.

The jury selection process is expected to last a few weeks, with opening statements set to begin July 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
timesnewsexpress.com

Man found beaten to death inside Cook County Jail cell: autopsy

A man was found beaten to death early Tuesday morning inside his cell in the Cook County Jail, officials said. Raheem Hatter, 23, was found Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. unresponsive on the floor of his cell with injuries to his head, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Officials release 911 call from State's Attorney Kim Foxx's husband, who says she slapped him

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has obtained the 911 call Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's husband made earlier this month, on the night he accused her of slapping him.A Flossmoor police report obtained last week by CBS 2 said Kelley Foxx, the State's Attorney's husband, called police to their home in the south suburb shortly after 10 p.m. on June 4 to report a domestic incident. In a 911 call obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Kelley Foxx can be heard telling an operator he'd been involved in a physical domestic dispute with his wife.Operator: "What's going...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark sentenced to five years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a series of investigations by CBS 2, serial scammer Candace Clark was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.Prosecutors had recommended the five-year sentence, telling the court, Clark has "an unwavering commitment to defraud the community to obtain get what she wants." The prosecutor went through each one of Clark's previous convictions dating back to 2007, for which she only received probation telling the judge she hasn't yet learned her lesson and asking that the judge not give her probation this time around.Before the sentence was handed down, Clark was given the chance to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos erupts at Chicago beach when police spot gun; 4 arrested

CHICAGO - A hot day at the beach turned chaotic when Chicago police spotted a gun. The incident happened Wednesday as large crowds descended on 31st Street Beach. "I was definitely asking why are there so many police? Thirty, forty police lined up. It was strange," one beachgoer said. FOX...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
Person
Johnny Depp
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Smoking Gun#Violent Crime#Smart
CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighter Timothy Eiland dies, nine months after mass shooting in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter has died, nine months after he was wounded in a mass shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.Timothy Eiland, 33, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. An autopsy determined he died from complications of a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide."This senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland's family, our Department, & our City. Please keep the Eiland family in your prayers," Fire Department officials said in a post on Twitter.Eiland, a husband and father of five,...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Cyclist hit by Chicago cop awarded $2.25 million from jury

A Cook County jury has awarded $2.25 million in damages to a bicyclist who was hit by a police cruiser in Norwood Park nearly five years ago. After a three-day trial, jurors late last week held the city of Chicago and veteran officer Patrick Cain liable for a 2017 collision that sent plaintiff Alexander Garber sprawling onto the hood of Cain’s police SUV. Cain left Garber at the scene after the crash and did not report the incident to his superiors, according to court filings.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
BET

Chicago Police Officer Seen On Video Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Has Resigned

Nearly a year after Chicago Officer Bruce Dyker was seen in an August 2021 video struggling with Nikkita Brown and her dog, he has now resigned. According to CBS News, a Chicago Police spokesperson confirmed Dyker left the department in May and now has officially resigned after 23 years. The outlet also reports Dyker has had some 24 misconduct allegations against him. Three of those were sustained and resulted in discipline. Two were for neglect of duty and another involved an off-duty incident in Tennessee.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Shocking video shows gunmen shooting at driver on I-55

CHICAGO - New video shows a terrifying shooting on Interstate 55 in which gunmen opened fire on a vehicle during morning rush hour last year. Around 8:30 a.m. on February 24, 2021, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on southbound I-55 at Cicero Avenue. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy