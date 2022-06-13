ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read With Jenna Jr.: See all 27 books on the kid-friendly reading list

By Elena Nicolaou
 4 days ago

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Review: Ottessa Moshfegh’s New Medieval Novel ‘Lapvona’ Cements Her Prolific Storytelling Talent

In the voice memos of the group chat the girls and I teeter between discussions of Corey Stoll’s unimpeachable sexual charisma and our nagging sense that we are not approaching system collapse but are living already inside of it. The condition of our present feels more untenable by the day, hour, minute, even—with the warp-speed dissemination of information generated in the age of social media—by the very second. Twitter is a hellscape. America, a death cult. We live in hell. Or will soon enough. I am the sort of a person who has always turned to fiction in times of disorder, distress, despair. I believe that fiction is an incredibly capacious mode, and tend to think, too, that storytelling broadly relies on the promise of hope—one, perhaps, for a deeper understanding that may be generated therein. It is not that I wish naively to insist that novels will save the world, but that I feel fiction lists toward its capacity to give a clarity of shape to experience—even or especially when that experience is one of suffering, or horror.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best-selling author James Patterson, 75, apologizes for saying 'white older male writers' are victims of 'racism' - as 'it is harder for them to get work'... days after remarks caused online fury

Best-selling author James Patterson has apologized for saying that 'white older male writers' are victims of 'racism' as it's harder for them to get 'writing gigs in film, theatre, TV or publishing' nowadays. Patterson, 75, apologized after he faced widespread criticism for his comments, with some calling him 'tone deaf'.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ban my books, please! | Column

I owe my education to the authors of banned books. I have read banned books — along with books that were deemed age inappropriate — from elementary school on. It’s important for you to know — and the book censors to understand — that I read Huckleberry Finn, Brave New World, The Grapes of Wrath, The Catcher in the Rye, A Clockwork Orange, To Kill a Mockingbird, Lolita, The Bluest Eye not in spite of their controversial status, but because of it.
Love and the Novel by Christina Lupton review – can you live life by the book?

Not so long ago, there was something of a craze in publishing for books about reading, one for which I didn’t much care at the time. But Christina Lupton’s Love and the Novel has little in common with the platitudinous manuals that particular trend delivered to the common reader. Its author, an academic with a special interest in the history of reading, doesn’t hope to turn fiction into a form of self-help, nor is she particularly interested in whether a character’s predicament “resonates” with her own situation. Long years of teaching have taught her not only that novels are not blueprints for living, but that the job of a writer is not “to tell us what we’re really like”, nor even how we should behave. In short, Elizabeth Bennet is not, and never will be, your friend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
What is Afrofuturism? An English professor explains

The new sci-fi musical “Neptune Frost,” set in a Rwandan village constructed with computer parts, tells the story of an intersex hacker and a coltan miner who lead an anarchist uprising against their oppressors. The film – lauded for its “Afrofuturist vision” – is only one of the more recent works to engage in the transformative speculation of Afrofuturism, a cultural movement that pulls from elements of science fiction, magical realism, speculative fiction and African history. Undergirding this movement is a longing to create a more just world. As I point out to my students in my course on Afrofuturism, while the...
