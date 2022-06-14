OBITUARY: Lotus Hubbard, 1933-2022

Heaven has gained another angel. With heavy hearts, we sadly announce that our mom, Mary Louise Smith, passed away on June 10, 2022 at the age of 73. Mary was born in Eureka on September 8, 1948 to Charles Eugene and Norma Hazel (O’Brien) Weeks. She grew up in Blue Lake, where she spent her childhood and teen years. Although she really loved her mom, she was a true daddy’s girl at heart. Everywhere daddy went, she went. She especially loved to go with him to the dairy farm in Arcata, where he was a ranch hand. He would let her help in the ways that she could for a little one, and she cherished those moments. He was there for her every step of the way while she was growing up, and she adored him. He unexpectedly passed in 1973 when she was only 24, and she carried that heartbreak throughout her life. She never got over the loss of her dad. She was also very close with her sister Pat and brother-in-law Earl, and was devastated when they passed as well.

