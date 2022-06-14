ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OBITUARY: Lotus Hubbard, 1933-2022

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo many of us it feels like earth has been moved under our feet, as Lotus was a rock to her family and to those around her. She died peacefully at her home with family and was ready to join her husband and love of her life Dale in eternity. Dale...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Ronald Dean Powell Sr., 1959-2022

Ronald Dean Powell Sr. was born in Garberville to Ronald Gene Powell (deceased) and Julia (Bussell) Farnum. Dean lived most of his life on the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation but was born in Southern Humboldt due to his father’s employment as a sawyer. Dean was a proud Hoopa Tribal...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Anita Ansley, 1944-2022

Anita Ansley, known as Nita, Mom, Dave’s wife, Mrs. A, Aunt Anita, Ma, Grammy, and Great Grammy, passed away May 20, 2022 after having a stroke. In passing she was surrounded by her loved ones. Anita was born June 16, 1944 in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Pauline and Charles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Tim Jarrells, 1971-2022

Tim Jarrells passed away at the home he shared with his partner, Cher Southard, in Westhaven on June 11, 2022. Born Timothy Norman Jarrells on March 17, 1971, to parents Norman and Mary Jarrells, Tim grew up in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, and Hamilton, Ohio, before moving to California. He graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in wildlife management, and while he loved wildlife and being outdoors, he made a long and successful career working as a sound engineer, which was a job — and a community — he loved.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: James Walter Koch, 1941-2022

James Walter Koch was born on November 12, 1941 in San Francisco and died in his Briceland home in Humboldt County on May 21, 2022. He was 80 years old. Jim leaves behind a community of friends in southern Humboldt County whose lives he touched with his generosity. His friends from San Francisco and Forks of Salmon, who knew Jim from way back when, remember his irrepressible enthusiasm for life, his readiness to help at a moment’s notice and his quick and easy laugh. He could light up a room.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituaries
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Mary Louise Smith, 1948-2022

Heaven has gained another angel. With heavy hearts, we sadly announce that our mom, Mary Louise Smith, passed away on June 10, 2022 at the age of 73. Mary was born in Eureka on September 8, 1948 to Charles Eugene and Norma Hazel (O’Brien) Weeks. She grew up in Blue Lake, where she spent her childhood and teen years. Although she really loved her mom, she was a true daddy’s girl at heart. Everywhere daddy went, she went. She especially loved to go with him to the dairy farm in Arcata, where he was a ranch hand. He would let her help in the ways that she could for a little one, and she cherished those moments. He was there for her every step of the way while she was growing up, and she adored him. He unexpectedly passed in 1973 when she was only 24, and she carried that heartbreak throughout her life. She never got over the loss of her dad. She was also very close with her sister Pat and brother-in-law Earl, and was devastated when they passed as well.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Andreu Shawne Batholic, Anne Marie Anderson dead, Caleb Marquez injured after a crash near Myers Flat (Myers Flat, CA)

Andreu Shawne Batholic, Anne Marie Anderson dead, Caleb Marquez injured after a crash near Myers Flat (Myers Flat, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Andreu Shawne Batholic, of Eureka, and 42-year-old Anne Marie Anderson, from Vancouver, as the victims who lost their lives and 38-year-old Caleb Marquez, from Portland, as the person who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Monday near Myers Flat. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 101 [...]
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

The Centerville Cross Has a Moving History

The Centerville Beach Cross located west of Ferndale was moved earlier this month from another precarious position. The Cross has a moving history. In January of 1860, the SS Northerner hit a rock and began taking in water. Attempts to get passengers and crew to shore were hampered by a storm. Thirty-eight people drowned desperately attempting to get to Centerville Beach. Read the dramatic tale here.
FERNDALE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash

SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- We are learning new details tonight about that deadly SUV and motorcycle collision on highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County earlier this week. The CHP has now released the identity of the two drivers killed in the wreck. The driver of the SUV were identified as Andreu Shawne Batholic from Eureka […] The post Identities released of those involved in the Southern Humboldt crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
daytrippen.com

Avenue of the Giants Humboldt Redwoods

Avenue of the Giants is a 31-mile drive through the Humboldt Redwoods. The densest and most iconic redwood forest in the world, encompassing over 50,000 acres, with 17,000 acres of ancient coastal redwoods. Humboldt Redwoods State Park is in the heart of the Avenue of the Giants. Humboldt Redwoods State...
MYERS FLAT, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. ERIC DAVID WILEY HCSO Court Remand PC29800(a)(1),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Injured During Hit and Run in Old Town Tonight

A driver fled a traffic collision in Old Town Eureka tonight after striking a pedestrian with their vehicle at 4th and E near the Sea Grill restaurant about 10 p.m. The 46-year-old male victim received facial injuries and an ambulance was requested to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash North of Myers Flat

About 1 p.m., a small Subaru struck the embankment on Hwy 101 roughly two miles north of Myers Flat. The vehicle is in the roadway. An ambulance is responding to the area. According to Caltrans QuickMap, northbound traffic is moving slowly through the traffic accident scene. Please remember that information...
MYERS FLAT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy