ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sebastian Kalinowski: Man pleads guilty to killing Huddersfield boy

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man on trial for the murder of his partner's teenage son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski in Huddersfield in August 2021. On Tuesday at Leeds Crown Court, Mr Latoszewski changed his plea on the manslaughter charge,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Murder#Fractures#Bbc Yorkshire#Violent Crime#Leeds Crown Court#Cctv
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
truecrimedaily

Penn. dad accused of killing infant son says his foot got caught in bag and he fell on the baby

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder and other crimes after his 11-week-old son was found unresponsive and later died. According to court records, Jordan Clarke was indicted on counts of criminal homicide, aggravated assault with attempts to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault on a victim less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, and aggravated assault of victim less than 6. The alleged incident occurred May 23.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Teen Enraged by Dad’s Engagement Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Fiancée

An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chilling CCTV footage shows teen killers chasing ex-England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew with a knife before stabbing the 16-year-old to death

Horrifying dashcam footage showing the moment two killers chased the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips before stabbing him to death was today released by police. Rhamero West was chased by a 'pack of wolves' until he was stabbed to death in Old Trafford. Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy