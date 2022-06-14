ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineapple Road wins vote to be name of new station

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a name with a ring to it - a new railway station is to be called Pineapple Road. It is one of three new stops to be created in south Birmingham under a £61m West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) project. The name, which reflects the street where...

BBC

East Midlands Railway: Reduced timetable announced for strike days

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has released details of how next week's national strike action will affect its services. Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are striking on 21, 23 and 25 June over job cuts and pay. EMR said its trains would only run...
TRAFFIC
BBC

MPs to discuss revival of rail links between Midlands cities

Plans to reintroduce direct trains between three Midlands cities are to be discussed in Parliament. MPs are discussing the return of direct rail links between the cities of Coventry, Leicester and Nottingham. Regional transport body Midlands Connect said the plans would see direct services resume between the cities for the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Off-grid bus station officially opened in Telford

A bus station powered by wind turbines and solar panels has been opened. Telford and Wrekin Council said its new off-grid facility in Wellington was a first in the UK. Lighting, CCTV and electronic timetables will be powered by the turbines and panels mounted alongside bus shelters, which themselves will be made from recycled bottles.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Surrey residents asked where they want electric vehicle charge points

Residents in Surrey are being consulted on where they would like electric vehicle charge points. Surrey County Council has set up an online map for people to make their suggestions. It has already received over 400 location suggestions but the council wants more to ensure wider coverage. The council estimates...
POLITICS
Andy Street
BBC

Great Musgrave bridge: Concrete infill refused planning permission

A concrete infill beneath a Victorian railway bridge dubbed "cultural vandalism" has been refused retrospective planning permission. National Highways (NH) poured 1,500 tonnes of concrete beneath the arch at Great Musgrave in Cumbria in July 2021. It said it was essential for public safety but opponents claimed the bridge could...
POLITICS
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Walsall mayor suspended over racist WhatsApp post

A newly elected mayor has been suspended by her party for six months over a racist post that appeared on her WhatsApp account. The Conservative Party imposed the sanction on Walsall councillor Rose Martin, but it does not prevent her from continuing as civic leader. The offending picture showed five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City Council#South West#Urban Construction#Wmca#The Pineapple Road#Stirchley
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Birmingham factory fire: Huge blaze hits packaging plant

A large blaze has surged through a packaging plant in a major incident in Birmingham, local fire service said. West Midlands Fire Service said over 100 firefighters and more than 20 appliances were used to tackle the flames at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham on Sunday night. The incident involved approximately 8,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard bales on fire at the warehouse on Mount Street. There were no reports of any casualties and Smurfit Kappa has now resumed some operations at the plant. The fire service said that at the “height” of the fire, they had deployed than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Popular Stoke-on-Trent attraction Trentham Estate goes on sale

Top tourist attraction Trentham Estate in Staffordshire is going up for sale, property owners have said. The country estate in Stoke-on-Trent has more than three million visitors each year and is home to a number of tourist attractions including Trentham Gardens, Trentham Monkey Forest and Outlook Shopping Village. Property adviser...
ECONOMY
BBC

M6 crackdown: Driver filmed holding drink and phone

A driver was filmed holding a drink, phone and using just two fingers to steer his van by police patrolling busy roads in an unmarked HGV. A lorry driver was also spotted with both hands in a tobacco pouch and rolling a cigarette on the M40. The footage was released...
CELL PHONES
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
HOMELESS
The Independent

What is each train operator planning to do during the rail strikes?

Britain’s train operators have started releasing information about what services they intend to run during next week’s rail strikes.Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.There will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:– Avanti West CoastA limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, and only between 8am and 6pm.A number of routes will not be served, such as to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh.The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.–...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ex-West Mercia PC jailed after racist posts mock George Floyd

A former police constable who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed. James Watts, 31, shared the material in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison. Watts admitted 10 counts of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message by a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Rail strikes: Thousands more workers to vote on action

Thousands more railway workers will vote on whether to go on strikes which threaten travel chaos this summer. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) plans to ballot more than 6,000 staff at Network Rail (NR). It is part of a dispute over pay, conditions and job security. Other rail unions...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Isle of Wight Council's affordable housing 'ground to a halt'

A council's housing chief has said its delivery model for affordable homes has "ground to a halt". Ian Stephens criticised the Isle of Wight Council's executive for not building affordable housing when nearly 2,500 families need a home. A council report found 83% of residents could not afford a new-build...
POLITICS
BBC

Woodsetts fracking: Gove throws out test site plans

Plans to frack for shale gas near Rotherham have been thrown out by Communities secretary Michael Gove. He concluded a test drilling site at Woodsetts would cause "noise and disturbance". Local Conservative MP Alexander Stafford called the decision a "momentous victory". In 2018, Rotherham councillors refused Ineos permission to drill...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Driver fined £1,100 for passing cyclist in Bridgend too closely

A motorist has been ordered to pay more than £1,800 after passing a cyclist too closely. Wayne Humphreys, 77, was fined and given four penalty points for failing to leave enough space in his Audi Q8. Road safety partnership GoSafe said the outcome showed that these submissions are taken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wasps ask for millions of pounds of public money

Rugby club Wasps have asked for millions of pounds of public money as financial strain builds on their stadium business. The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) is considering a funding application for about £13m, the BBC has learned. The authority stated "any formal submission for decision has not been...
RUGBY

