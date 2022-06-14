Pineapple Road wins vote to be name of new station

Britain’s train operators have started releasing information about what services they intend to run during next week’s rail strikes.Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.There will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:– Avanti West CoastA limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, and only between 8am and 6pm.A number of routes will not be served, such as to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh.The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.–...
