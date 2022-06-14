Pineapple Road wins vote to be name of new station

A large blaze has surged through a packaging plant in a major incident in Birmingham, local fire service said. West Midlands Fire Service said over 100 firefighters and more than 20 appliances were used to tackle the flames at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham on Sunday night. The incident involved approximately 8,000 tonnes of paper and cardboard bales on fire at the warehouse on Mount Street. There were no reports of any casualties and Smurfit Kappa has now resumed some operations at the plant. The fire service said that at the “height” of the fire, they had deployed than...

