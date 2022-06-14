Council approves plans to install new beach huts in Brixham

Disabled residents living in council housing within the Grenfell Tower area are now protected by a key fire safety measure despite the Government refusing to implement it nationwide.Hundreds of people have been given Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) so they know how to leave their homes safely in the event of a fire, said Elizabeth Campbell, leader of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) authority.This applies to residents with reduced mobility who live in social housing blocks taller than 10 metres which are provided by the council, rather than by housing associations.The Grenfell Tower Inquiry advised the Government...

