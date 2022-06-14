ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council approves plans to install new beach huts in Brixham

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Devon council has given the go ahead for plans to remove a pool shelter and install 21 beach huts in Brixham. The project approved by Torbay Council also involves the creation...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

