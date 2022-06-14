ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey and UK health agreement to be debated

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe States of Guernsey has agreed and proposed a new reciprocal health agreement (RHA) with the UK. If approved, islanders could receive free healthcare under the NHS while visiting the UK, with the same...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Guernsey#Uk#Nhs#Bailiwick#Rha
