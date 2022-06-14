ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

White nationalists bailed out of Idaho jail

onenewspage.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-one members of white nationalist group Patriot Front, arrested in Idaho over...

www.onenewspage.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Outdoor Life

143 Sheep Die Trying to Escape Two Wolves in Idaho

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game confirmed Thursday some of the details behind a major wolf depredation event that took place in the Boise Foothills earlier this month. IDFG initially received a report of two wolves causing a pileup that killed an entire flock of 143 sheep. “According to reports...
BOISE, ID
Complex

Dozens of Masked Men Arrested for Conspiracy to Riot Near Idaho Pride Event

A group of suspected white nationalists were arrested this weekend, after they were found packed inside a U-Haul near an Idaho Pride event. According to the Spokesman-Review, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were notified about the vehicle on Saturday afternoon, during the cities “Pride in the Park” festivities. A “concerned citizen” told authorities they had witnessed 20 or so masked men get inside the van while carrying shields. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said the caller described the group as a “little army.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Visit Ireland in Idaho

In Northern Idaho there is a huge area of rolling hills that will make you feel like you just stepped out of a plane to Ireland. The Palouse is worth seeing at least once. It is massively photographed because of it's uniqueness and beauty. So what exactly is the area and why does it look like this?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalists#Racism#Patriot Front
CNN

Mother of alleged Patriot Front member: His ideology makes me sick

CNN’s Sara Sidner speaks to Karen Amsden, mother of Jared Boyce, one of the 31 men arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, as they gathered near a Pride parade. Police said they believed all are affiliated with or part of the White nationalist Patriot Front group and were planning to “antagonize and cause disorder,” according to a court filing.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy