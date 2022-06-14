White nationalists bailed out of Idaho jail

A group of suspected white nationalists were arrested this weekend, after they were found packed inside a U-Haul near an Idaho Pride event. According to the Spokesman-Review, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were notified about the vehicle on Saturday afternoon, during the cities “Pride in the Park” festivities. A “concerned citizen” told authorities they had witnessed 20 or so masked men get inside the van while carrying shields. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said the caller described the group as a “little army.”
