SAN FRANCISCO -- Two brothers who founded the biggest metal band to ever surface from South America revisit an important piece of their past when Max and Iggor Cavalera and Cavalera Conspiracy play the classic Sepultura albums Beneath The Remains and Arise in their entirety for two nights at the Great American Music Hall starting Thursday.Guitarist/vocalist Max and drummer Iggor were only teens when they founded Sepultura in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte in 1984. While the group was initially inspired by the more traditional metal sounds of Black Sabbath and Motorhead, the Cavaleras took the band in a more extreme direction...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO