ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

No, crypto apparently not a safe hedge against inflation

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FapFK_0gAHzbPk00

( KTLA ) — Bitcoin tumbled Monday to its lowest level since December 2020, signaling yet again that cryptocurrencies aren’t the effective hedge against inflation that enthusiasts have claimed.

In recent months, the crypto crowd has been telling investors to forget gold, forget silver — and park your money in crypto during tough economic times.

Not so much, and there’s a reason for that.

Most cryptocurrencies have no inherent value. They’re worth basically what owners say they’re worth, which is a prime example of what’s known in the financial world as the “Greater Fool Theory.”

That’s not to say you won’t make money gambling on crypto, but it’s just that: gambling, not investing.

Bitcoin fell Monday to as low as $22,611, according to CoinDesk. That’s down more than 20% from Friday and a 67% decline from its November high of $68,991.

What we’re talking about here is roughly $2 trillion being erased from the crypto market since late last year. Since Saturday alone, about $200 billion has disappeared.

First-time homebuyers, these are the cities for you: report

Things weren’t helped by news that cryptocurrency-lending platform Celsius Network paused withdrawals Monday “due to extreme market conditions.” The company appeared worried about a run on the bank.

Celsius paused all withdrawals and transfers between accounts in order to “honor, over time, withdrawal obligations.” Celsius, with roughly 1.7 million customers and more than $10 billion in assets, gave no indication in its announcement when it would allow users to access their funds.

In exchange for customers’ deposits, the company pays out extremely generous yields, upwards of 19% on some accounts. Celsius takes those deposits and lends them out to generate a return.

Lending platforms such as Celsius have come under scrutiny recently because they offer yields that normal markets could not support. Critics have likened them to Ponzi schemes.

The recent crypto fiasco is the second notable collapse in the cryptocurrency universe in less than two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours. Stablecoins have been seen as relatively safe, because they’re supposed to be backed by hard assets, such as a currency or gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

When will AEP restore your power?

UPDATE: AEP’s 2 p.m. Wednesday update on the power outages affecting its Ohio customers did not show any changes in the estimated restoration times listed below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power. AEP […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near E. Livingston and I-70 left 1 person in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near an east Columbus highway ramp that sent one person to the hospital.   Just before 5 a.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the ramp from E. Livingston Avenue to I-70 westbound on the report of a shooting.   Police say one person was taken to an […]
Cheddar News

Bitcoin Plunges as Major Crypto Lender Halts Operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies crumbled Monday, after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.”. It's the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: One dead, two injured in Columbus cooling center shooting

Police: One dead, two injured in Columbus cooling center shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QozQWg. Police: One dead, two injured in Columbus cooling …. Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus …. Five sentenced in Stone Foltz hazing death. Lawmakers demand answers from AEP. Vacation cyber security tips.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy