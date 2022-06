Pain was the common emotion in the locker room for the Boston Celtics after dropping Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, coach Ime Udoka said. In his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Udoka said that after getting this far, to within two wins of a championship, suffering a season-ending loss like the 103-90 decision at TD Garden is going to sting.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO