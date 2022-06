Mrs. Louise Mosley Snowden, of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Snowden was a member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown, Florida. She retired from the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. To know her was to love her.

