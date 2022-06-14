Richard Hobbs

Victor Barrymore “Barry” Williams, Sr., 58, of Graceville, Fl., passed away Monday June 13, 2022. Victor was a lifelong resident of Graceville. He graduated from Graceville High School in 1981 and further pursued his education at Chipola Junior College in Marianna, Florida. Victor believed in hard work and enjoyed working in construction building spaces for people to use and enjoy. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed by many.

