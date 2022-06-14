Richard Hobbs

Victor Barrymore “Barry” Williams, Sr., 58, of Graceville, Fl., passed away Monday June 13, 2022. Victor was a lifelong resident of Graceville. He graduated from Graceville High School in 1981 and further pursued his education at Chipola Junior College in Marianna, Florida. Victor believed in hard work and enjoyed working in construction building spaces for people to use and enjoy. He loved spending time with his friends and family and will be greatly missed by many.
Sister Minnie Lee Russ Goines was born in Cottondale, Florida on August 15, 1945, to the late Silas Lawrence and Leola Russ White. Minnie Lee affectionally called “Tuddie” accepted Christ at an early age and served faithfully, singing on Choir #3 at Henshaw Chapel A.M.E. Church. On June...
Mrs. Louise Mosley Snowden, of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Snowden was a member of the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown, Florida. She retired from the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida. To know her was to love her.
Evelyn Danette Dixon, 59, of Daleville, Alabama and formerly of Noma, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Evelyn was born on March 1, 1963 in Dothan, Alabama and raised in Noma, Florida. At an early age,...
Game times are subject to change. Cottondale at Slocomb, 4 and 6 p.m. Marianna host Blountstown, 4 and 6 p.m. Sneads at Chipley, 4 and 6 p.m. Cottondale at Franklin County, 4 and 6 p.m. June 18. Swimming. Marianna Marlins host a meet.
Rebecca Warden: Petit theft-retail: Released on own recognizance. Tatyanna James: Possession of methamphetamine- $5,000 bond, possession of drug paraphernalia- $1,000 bond, hold for Calhoun County for violation of county probation- 10-day hold. This post is brought to you by Ronnie Furniss, Sales Consultant for Miller & Miller Chevrolet-Buick-GMC.
Rebecca Warden, 48, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tatyanna James, 23, Blountstown, Florida: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 222 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Comments / 0