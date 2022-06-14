Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

Collecting a lot of likes and loves right now on the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office page is a thank you that touched my heart. "Earlier today, members of our office stopped by for lunch at Sydney's house for #FlagDay. Sydney was handing out flags and accepting donations for the MN Association for Injured Peace Officers and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in honor of her father, retired Rochester Police Officer Dave Dutton, who passed away unexpectedly on Flag Day in 2010."

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO