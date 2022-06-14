Best exercise bikes {year}

Easier on the knees than a trudge on the treadmill and capable of providing a comprehensive cardio workout, there’s a reason why so many athletes turn to the best exercise bikes for their training.

Adding one to your home gym is a great way to boost your fitness, with a 2019 study published in the National Library of Medicine finding indoor cycling has the power to improve aerobic capacity, blood pressure and body composition. Or, in simple terms, it can boost your endurance while helping you lose fat; it’s no wonder several stationary bikes feature on our roundup of the best exercise machines to lose weight .

The latest smart models are fantastic for anyone in need of home workout ideas to revamp their fitness routine, too. The likes of the Peloton Bike and Bowflex C7 Bike come with in-built touchscreens and apps packed with on-demand classes, while the Echelon Connect EX3 and WattBike Atom can connect to smart devices to stream testing sessions. So, you’ll never be left spinning your wheels when searching for workout inspiration.

These machines can set you back over $1,000, but there are more affordable options out there for anyone after a simpler sweat-session. We’ve put models from all price points through a rigorous review process at our testing center to help you find the right exercise bike for you, with options to suit all budgets, ability levels and fitness goals. Read on to discover which ones impressed our in-house testers the most, and discover your perfect pedaling partner.

Best exercise bikes

This model has motivating classes both on and off the bike

Dimensions: 59” x 53” x 23” | Weight: 135lbs / 61kg | Max user weight: 297lbs (134kg) | Max height: 6’4” | Display?: 21.5” color touchscreen | Resistance levels: 100 | Pedals: Look Delta-compatible cleats (clip in) | Workouts: Live and on-demand via Peloton app (subscription required)

Stunning build Large HD screen No complicated setup required Expensive Monthly subscription for classes Cycling shoes needed

If you’ve ever had a passing interest in fitness, the likelihood is that you’ve heard the Peloton name more than once. Peloton is known for its high-end fitness equipment, and the Peloton Bike was one of the key products that kickstarted its empire. This exercise bike features a sturdy, robust frame with a sleek design that doesn’t look out of place in even the most stylish living rooms. Plus, the large HD touchscreen delivers an immersive experience, streaming an extensive variety of workouts into your home.

If you’re a fan of spin-style workouts, but you don’t have the time or inclination to travel to a spin studio, then the Peloton Bike combined with the Peloton All-Access Membership App delivers the perfect halfway house experience. You’ll have all the fun and excitement of a lively in-person class and, while not quite a replacement for exercising with other people, the leadership board helps to add a competitive, community-based aspect as well.

However, for this premium experience, you do have to pay a fittingly premium price. The upfront cost for the Peloton Bike itself is already more expensive than most exercise bikes, but when you add in the monthly membership cost for the app ($39 / £39 / AU$59), this will potentially price many people out.

(Image credit: Future)

This cheap exercise bike is surprisingly sturdy and comes with an extra-comfy seat

Dimensions: 40.5” x 21.5” x 45” | Weight: 68.8lbs / 31.2kg | Max user weight: 270lbs (122kg) | Max height: 6’ | Display?: Basic 1” x 2” LCD display | Resistance levels: Infinite | Workouts: None | Pedals: Standard toe cage

Smooth belt driven flywheel Good value Sturdy Basic display No programmed workouts Limited features

Despite its low price, the Yosuda is a solid little machine that can withstand some vigorous workouts. You have to do a bit of heavy lifting and set-up with this model (it weighs 73lbs and took us 45 minutes to assemble) but once it’s built, you’ll have a nice bike that should last you for a long time.

We were taken aback by how comfortable the seat was – we actually preferred it to most other models, including the Peloton. We were also impressed with how smooth the ride felt when you’re on it – and it’s whisper quiet too, so you won’t irritate your neighbours.

At this price you won’t find many flashy features. The bike can display your calories, distance, time and speed, but it won’t show your actual cadence. The dated looking console is also very small, so if you’re short-sighted you might have to squint to see the metrics.

There is a device holder, so if you’ve subscribed to a cycling platform you can watch your favorite classes on your phone or tablet. The pedals are a cage-design, so you can wear whatever trainers you like when you hop on. This does mean that you’re not experiencing the most efficient riding, as your up-strokes won’t be powering the pedals in the same way they do when you’re clipped in, but it does save you the expense of buying some new cleats.

Overall, a great option for this price; we had very few complaints.

(Image credit: Harry Bullmore)

A brilliant bike that can host the Peloton and Zwift apps, as well as its own-brand equivalent and even Disney+

Dimensions: 48.1" x 21.3" x 57.5" | Weight: 111lbs | Max user weight: 330 lbs. | Display?: 7" touchscreen | Resistance levels: 100 | Pedals: Dual sided: SPD cleats (clip in) / toe cage | Workouts: JRNY app (subscription required)

Smooth cycling action Supports JRNY, Zwift and Peloton apps Compact Small 7” touchscreen Cross-training workouts pause automatically if you stop cycling Seat can become uncomfortable

The Bowflex C7 Bike is a top Peloton alternative. It’s cheaper than the chart-topping exercise bike, has a 40lb flywheel that offers a smooth, silent ride, and allows you to connect to the Peloton app for some workouts – as well as Zwift, Bowflex’s own JRNY platform and more.

These are welcome options to have, but if you’re keen to save on monthly membership fees you can enjoy 12 months free access to Bowflex’s JRNY app. This has an impressive array of interval workouts available, including virtual rides in scenic locations around the world, studio classes and interval sessions. These can be viewed via the vibrant, responsive 7in touchscreen, or you can complete off-bike classes like strength training, yoga and Pilates while streaming the app on your phone or tablet – a feature we loved when exercising on the go.

The screen is on the smaller side, and cross-training workouts that combine bike work with off-bike exercises or stretching faltered as the classes automatically paused when the pedals weren’t moving for a few seconds. But those were the only faults we found with this quality machine, which boasts all the markings of a premium product at a more modest price point.

(Image credit: Maddy Biddulph)

An immersive riding experience – for less than a Peloton

Dimensions: 59” x 23” x 53” | Weight: 105lbs / 48kg | Max user weight: 300lbs (136kg) | Max height: 6’8” | Display?: No | Resistance levels: 32 | Pedals: Double sided: SPD compatible (clip in) / cage pedals | Workouts: Live and on-demand via Echelon Fit app (subscription required)

Great choice of workouts App can be used by 5 people Cheaper Peloton alternative No screen Heavy Functionality limited without app

The Echelon Connect EX3 is a good-looking and cost-effective Peloton alternative, which offers a smooth riding experience and motivating workouts and challenges (via the Echelon app, for which a subscription is needed). The bike itself looks similar to something you’d find in a spin class, and it’s compact and well designed. It also has a max weight capacity of 136kg so is suitable for heavier users.

Unlike a Peloton it doesn’t have a built-in screen, but it has space for a tablet or phone where you can watch free online workouts or classes on the Echelon app - filtered by workout type, music, instructor and duration. Alternatively, you can use another third-party app to access virtual classes.

The Echelon Connect EX3 is fully integrated and connects with Bluetooth so you can track your stats in real-time. You can also connect it to Facebook to share your workout or compete with friends and family. The magnetic resistance dial, while quiet and smooth, is a little under-sensitive, but nothing that should get in your way. This is an impressive indoor cycling machine that is intuitive to use and a solid investment for both beginners and seasoned riders.

(Image credit: Maddy Biddulph)

A basic but sturdy bike at a budget friendly price

Dimensions: 46.5” x 18” x 46” | Weight: 102lbs / 46kg | Max user weight: 275lbs (124kg) | Max height: 5'11 | Display?: No | Resistance levels: 100 | Pedals: Standard cage pedals | Workouts: Via the Sunny Health & Fitness app (subscription required)

Affordable Quiet Good resistance range Limited app Uncomfortable seat Doesn’t track cadence

We’ve put a couple of budget options in this list, as stock availability means that often one model is available when the other one isn’t. This bike comes in as our second favorite, costing less than $400. It’s as good as the Yosuda in most aspects, but it doesn’t have any kind of metrics display. It also doesn’t come with any kind of device holder, so you can’t follow any classes.

It is a little more stylish than the Yosuda model – check out that bold red wheel – and it has a slightly heavier 49lb flywheel. If you’re someone who actually prefers to exercise without constantly monitoring your metrics, then this could be a good option for you.

It’s surprisingly quiet, only measuring 60 decibels when we were pounding away, which is about equivalent to a normal conversation. It also transitions really smoothly across its resistance range. Because it’s such a basic bike, you don’t need to even plug it in – it’s entirely manual. This means that you don’t need to watch out for trailing wires and you also don’t have to worry about excessive electricity bills.

We still rate it as an excellent budget buy that’s perfect for beginners, just don’t expect a lot of fancy features if you’re purchasing this model.

(Image credit: Harry Biddulph)

An exercise bike for cycling purists with performance-oriented goals

Dimensions: 48” x 19” x 39” | Weight: 110lbs / 50kg | Max user weight: 297lbs (135kg) | Max height: 6’5” | Display?: No | Resistance levels: 22 | Pedals: Standard toe cage | Workouts: Via Wattbike Hub app

Realistic riding experience Wattbike app is free to use Challenging workouts No screen App lacks engaging graphics Noisy

Any exercise bike favored by New Zealand’s widely-feared rugby team is unlikely to be designed for the faint of heart, and that’s exactly what we found with the Wattbike Atom. The interval-style workouts on offer are no joke, with the All Blacks-inspired session we tried leaving us counting the seconds until we could catch our breath.

The lack of a touchscreen or display of any kind may seem strange given the machine’s considerable cost – it retails at just shy of £2,000 in the UK and is set to hit the US soon. However, this bike isn’t designed for beginners. Instead, it’s geared towards seasoned cyclists and athletes looking to make serious performance progress. For this reason, it’s fitted with 22 gears rather than the usual resistance settings, and these are located on backward-facing handlebars to mimic a road bike.

The Wattbike Atom also shuns the bright lights and live workouts of the Peloton in favor of streamlined interval sessions. These are delivered via the Wattbike Hub app which, unlike the Peloton and Bowflex platforms, is available free of charge. Workouts are displayed as minimalistic bar graphs rather than follow-along classes, so there’s nothing to distract you from your goal – hitting a target RPM for a prescribed amount of time.

Newcomers to indoor cycling might find this approach less accessible than the dynamic on-demand classes offered by competitors, but if you’re looking to boost your endurance and cycling performance, this direct approach will get results.

(Image credit: Maddy Biddulph)

Budget-friendly spinning bike for beginners

Dimensions: 41” x 9” x 33” | Weight: 112lbs / 51kg | Max user weight: 330lbs (150kg) | Max height: 6’ | Display?: Small LCD dial | Resistance levels: 32 | Workouts: Limited content on the free Mobi Fitness app | Pedals: Standard toe cage

Affordable Quiet Compatible with Zwift and Kinomap No bottle holder Limited workouts Basic app

Good value and streamline, the Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike is a great starter machine for spinning fans on a budget. It is fast to assemble and compact with a small footprint, so it’s suitable for people short on space.

Despite it’s low price it has an efficient auto-resistance feature, automatically adjusting the intensity during workouts to simulate real terrains. This helps to create a more realistic riding experience, and also keeps you from ‘coasting’ or not pushing yourself during a class. However, you can also adjust the resistance via the dial or on the free app if you prefer.

Instead of a touchscreen, the Mobi Turbo exercise bike has a LCD control screen. It’s lacking a water bottle holder, which is frustrating, and the app has very limited workouts - although more content is promised soon. If you have a Peloton or iFit membership you could use these to follow workouts on the bike instead.

This is a no-frills, spinning style bike for people who don’t need a ton of features or virtual classes to keep them motivated. It’s not the prettiest of machines and it’s lacking in functionality, but it has an ergonomic design and a big padded seat that makes riding more comfortable.

How we test

We subjected all bikes to a rigorous review process, working through the gears to make sure they were able to deliver a lung-busting workout.

Our testing team completed a range of workouts, including an active recovery session, an intense interval workout, and a longer endurance piece, before scoring each exercise bike on five factors:

Set up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

Results were used to calculate a final score out of five and inform a detailed verdict designed to summarize each exercise bike’s strengths and weaknesses, helping you pick the best product for you.

How to choose the best exercise bike

You need to consider your goals, budget, and surroundings when buying a new bike.

If you’re looking for something compact to stash away in your flat, you might favor a simple and lightweight design. Those on a tight budget will want to consider factors like size, brand, and functionality, and if you’re only bothered about the very basics you can save some cash by dialing it back on the flashy features.

Size and design aren’t the only things to look out for – noise is crucial (and often overlooked) as well.

If you’re big on classes and group training, you will benefit from bikes like a Peloton, which allow you to jump into a wide range of live-streamed classes, compete against others, and sync your metrics to the app.

How should you set up your bike before you start spinning?

“There are a few main things to look out for when setting up your bike correctly to support perfect spinning technique,” Hilary Rowland, trainer and co-founder at Boom Cycle , tells us.

“The best place to start is your saddle-height. Adjust your saddle height so that it's parallel with your hip. Once you're on the bike, get into the correct riding position with your front foot at 3 o'clock; your knee should be over the ball of your foot/center of the pedal, with a slight bend in your knee,” Rowland explains. “Next, adjust your handlebars. The distance between your saddle and handlebars should be the same length as your forearm. When it comes to handlebar height, this should be level with the saddle, or a little higher – especially if you are pregnant or have any lower back issues.”

According to Rowland, most spin bikes have a forward and backward adjustor for both the saddle and the handlebars, which should be used if you’re taller or shorter than average. She advises that you shouldn’t be overreaching or feeling scrunched up, adding that ‘ideally, you want to have a slight bend in your elbows when your hands are in the U’s of the handlebars. Any knee pain or overextension of the leg are tell-tale signs of incorrect set-up.”

Different exercise bikes use differing pedal systems. For toe cages and straps, ensure your foot is secured and supported by tightening or loosening it accordingly; if you’re clipping in, you’ll need to flip the pedal to view the clipping point. Read our handy guide on how cycling shoes work if you’re unsure how clipping in works.

What sort of shoes are best for exercise bikes?

Make sure you check the compatibility of your bike before buying shoes and cleats, says Rowland.

Shimano SPD® is the most commonly used two-bolt clip system on indoor and spinning bikes; this is compatible with mountain biking shoes (MTB) and off road cycling, and uses a recessed cleat which makes it easier to walk (and exercise) off the bike.

Road cyclists generally use a three-bolt system like SPD-SL or LOOK® Delta, found on bikes such as the Peloton, and have unrecessed cleats which are far chunkier. This type of shoe is typically lighter with a rigid sole.

Some bikes use a dual-sided TRIO®, which are compatible with both, so it’s crucial to check first.

If you’re sold on spike bikes, SPD® MTB shoes are your best bet. Having Trio pedals means you’ve got the choice between road cycling shoes and MTB shoes, but remember you’ll need to buy your cleats separately when purchasing the best cycling shoes .

Are exercise bikes good cardio?

Absolutely. A neat feature on many spinning bikes is the option to track your metrics and progress. Most models allow you to monitor heart rate, calories, distance, cadence, and pace – all in real-time.

Cycling is a low-impact, full-body cardio workout that improves endurance and cardiovascular health. It can also burn fat, blitz calories, reduce the risk of developing chronic illnesses, and increase aerobic capacity. A study published in 2016 by the Journal of the American Heart Association found that regularly cycling to work can lower the risk of obesity and hypertension, and can prevent cardiovascular disease. Another study published in 2018 by the Journal of Education and Training Studies discovered significant positive changes to body composition in women who took part in a six-week spinning training plan.

Will spinning tone legs and build muscle?

Cycling recruits many muscle groups, including your quads, glutes, core, and hamstrings. It can therefore help build lower body strength.

By controlling speed and resistance on your bike, you can work on both your aerobic fitness and strength training. One study, published in Acta Physiologica Hungaria in 2015, indicated that high-intensity intermittent cycling may be needed in younger adults to achieve better strength gains.

Read more : How to get the most out of our exercise bike