Rochester, MN

Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the...

SUV Crashes Into Vehicles At Rochester Dealership

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Several vehicles at a Rochester automotive dealership were damaged Thursday after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened around 6:00 am on the Highway 52 frontage road in front of Kuehn Motor Company. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the SUV was...
Motorcyclist Suffers Multiple Injuries In Rural Rochester Crash

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the 33-year-old motorcyclist was driving east on Valleyhigh Rd when the westbound car turned onto 60th Ave. The accident report described it as a head-on crash. The motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and other fractures and possible internal bleeding. The driver of the...
Pine Island Motorcyclist Arrested After Clocked At 144 MPH

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday after he was clocked at nearly 150 mph on Highway 63 near the Rochester airport. An Olmsted County deputy clocked the motorcycle at 144 mph around 3:00 pm as it was heading north toward Rochester. The speed limit in that area is 65 mph.
Motorcycle riding club searches for answers after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - The Twisted Saints, a motorcycle group in Rochester, are searching for answers after a crash seriously injured one of their members on Sunday. The Twisted Saints are more than a riding club. "We're one big happy family," said Twisted Saints President Shorty Lee. "When something like...
Rochester police search for driver in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
Man Shot At Outside Rochester Convenience Store; Apartment Hit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An apartment building was hit by at least two rounds during a shooting that took place outside a Rochester convenience store early Wednesday. Officers were called to the Holiday store at the intersection of Broadway and 7th St NW around 12:45 am and were told by witnesses that 3 to 8 shots were fired.
Rochester police search for shooter in early-morning encounter

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police have not made any arrests after a shooting at Holiday gas station on 7th Street in Rochester. Capt. Casey Moilanen said no one had been injured in the shooting. A 42-year-old man told police he was walking between the gas pumps around 12:43 a.m....
Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
20-year-old arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

(ABC 6 News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested for driving while intoxicated on a learner's permit. Deputies responded to a crash in the 6500 block of Country Club Road NW in Kalmar Township. A witness reported that a vehicle had gone off the roadway, but the driver had...
Rochester man arrested after gas station fight, threats

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday night after a fight involving threats and a gun. Rochester police responded to a fight at Holiday gas station (1031 15th Ave. SE) at about 9:13 p.m. June 14. There, they received a report of two men fighting, one of...
(UPDATE) BLUE EARTH CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The man killed in a crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday has been identified. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Williams of Wells died in the crash around 4:14 Tuesday afternoon between Mapleton and Good Thunder. Life saving efforts were attempted but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three children in the other vehicle were treated and released.
St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
Rochester police investigating counterfeit cash at Menards

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating some counterfeit cash passed at a Rochester business. Investigators say it happened Sunday afternoon at Menards North. A woman bought some items using two 50 dollar bills and police say both bills were fake and had the same serial number. Rochester police say...
Charges: Eagle Lake man pulled gun on McDonald’s customers

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, Blue Earth County Jail. An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling a gun on two McDonald’s customers Sunday night. Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court. The victims told police that they were trying...
Men accused of meth possession in rural Le Sueur County

(LESUEUR COUNTY NEWS) – Two men were accused of possessing methamphetamine at a rural Le Sueur County home. Mitchell Joseph Wenker, 39, of Montgomery, and Jayden Allen Hastings, 22, of Le Center, were both charged with a felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to the criminal complaint, an agent...
Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

