Pitti’s Nitty Gritty: Stylist Tom Stubbs on Italy’s 5 Supreme Menswear Marques

From shooting up Chanel bags to casting bronze Balenciaga pumps, Sylvie Fleury has been turning fashion on its head for more than three decades. Looking at a pair of Balenciaga knife pumps in a store is pretty different from how you look at them in a gallery. For proof, head to the Pinacoteca Agnelli in Turin — a newly opened art institution situated atop the former FIAT factory complex — where you’ll see a spike-studded pair of the coveted shoe proudly displayed in a glass case. Admittedly, they aren’t actually wearable — they’re cast in solid nickel-plated bronze. But, while in a store you’d simply see them as a pair of shoes that you’d beg, steal or borrow to get your hands on, here, they trigger thoughts about the qualities that elicit that desire and what it is about them that would prompt someone to alchemise them in bronze.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO