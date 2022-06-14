Town Board Hearing to Reconsider ‘Glamping’ Amendment

The Huntington Town Board will consider amending the law Tuesday that permits overnight “glamping” on campgrounds.

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts ran into a buzzsaw of neighborhood opposition after it proposed allowing adults to use its site in off hours. Adults would have been permitted to camp overnight and on weekends in Usdan’s wooded areas but neighbors complained about possible drinking, trash, fire hazards and noise. In early May, the camp withdrew its application.

The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. at town hall. At 6:45 p.m., Councilman Sal Ferro will recognize Dr. Jason Kreiner for helping save a man who had collapsed at an airport.