Town Board Hearing to Reconsider ‘Glamping’ Amendment

By Pam Robinson
 5 days ago
The Huntington Town Board will consider amending the law Tuesday that permits overnight “glamping” on campgrounds.

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts ran into a buzzsaw of neighborhood opposition after it proposed allowing adults to use its site in off hours. Adults would have been permitted to camp overnight and on weekends in Usdan’s wooded areas but neighbors complained about possible drinking, trash, fire hazards and noise. In early May, the camp withdrew its application.

The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. at town hall. At 6:45 p.m., Councilman Sal Ferro will recognize Dr. Jason Kreiner for helping save a man who had collapsed at an airport.

Schramm Named to County LGBTQ Board

Joe Schramm, a Northport resident and business owner, has been named to the new LGBTQ+ Advisory Board by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Schramm was also elected vice chairman. The purpose of the board is to serve as advisers to county officials on Suffolk LGBTQ+ community issues. Schramm said, “I...
Huntington Town Board Rescinds ‘Glamping’ Provision

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to rescind a provision of town law that had permitted overnight use of campgrounds. Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts had planned to allow for up to 70 tents placed in its wooded areas and rented to adults during camp off-hours. Usdan said the “glamping” rentals would help support scholarships for students who attend the summer camp.
Letter: Landlords, Let’s Make the State Rental Program Work

Residential Landlords – Take our Survey to help us fix NY’s ERAP Nightmare!. We are June and Lance Margolin from Huntington Station, and we created the “New York State Residential Landlord & ERAP Survey” (https://bit.ly/NYSlandlordsurvey) to gather the information and stories of our fellow landlords with tenants that have applied for ERAP. Landlords, we need your help! Please complete our up to 30-minute survey so you can tell your story SAFELY and anonymously if you choose – or optionally provide your contact information at the end.
Report: Country Pointe Developer Swaps Plan for New One

A plan to build more than 300 villas and town homes in Huntington has been withdrawn, but the developer will submit a new proposal, Newsday reported Thursday. Country Pointe Elwood, on 55 acres at Jericho Turnpike and Manor Road in Huntington, was first proposed for residents 55 and over, but, developer Stephen Dubb told Newsday that the next plan would include 20 percent workforce housing.
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
Manor Field Spray Park to Open Next Week

Huntington will open another spray park next week, this one at Manor Field Park. The Manor Field Spray Park, with 4,950 square feet in area with 2,520 square feet of active play,. features push-button technology for efficient water use. The spray park’s sports theme includes basketball, tennis, soccer, football and...
Spada Case Resolved With Sealed Plea Deal

Former Huntington maritime director Dom Spada has reached a plea agreement on charges he falsified paperwork related to a Civil Service exam. But no information about the terms of the deal or how it was reached was available. “Pursuant to a plea offer conveyed under the previous administration, Spada did plead guilty. However, the plea and the sentence are sealed so by statute we are precluded from disclosing the details of that agreement,” Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Ray Tierney, said Thursday.
Tierney Wants ShotSpotter Program Restored in Suffolk

District Attorney Ray Tierney said Thursday that he wants to restore ShotSpotter to Suffolk County. Addressing the legislature’s public safety committee, Tierney said that his office needs funding to deploy the technology that uses microphones to listen for the sounds of gunfire and triangulates their location. Proponents say the technology allows police officers to respond more quickly to reports of gunfire.
Another Racist Incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH — Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey, and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident which occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:. “Racism has no place in our communities. This weekend, Pastor RD McLymore,...
Town Board Honors Doctor Who Saved Man at Airport

The Huntington Town Board recognized Dr. Jason Kreiner Tuesday for his having helped save a man who had collapsed at a Florida airport in April. Kreiner is a Dix Hills resident and an NYU Langone pain management specialist. He and two MTA officers went into action April 26 after Scott...
Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
New York State expected to enact pay transparency law

A bill that would require employers in the state of New York to list salary ranges for open positions now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, where it’s expected to get her stamp of approval. It’s the latest bill as a growing number of states and localities enact...
Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
