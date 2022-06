On Wednesday, Uniswap announced that former New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham will join the company as an adviser. Cunningham served as the first female president of the New York Stock Exchange after beginning her career as a trader on its floor. She said in a statement that she believes in the potential of Uniswap’s commitment to fairer markets. Uniswap is betting on her experience with TradFi translating over to decentralized finance (DeFi) to further help them evolve their place in Web3. Cunningham has also been listed as one of BBC’s 100 Women and joined the NYSE board of directors in December 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO