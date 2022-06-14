ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasson Man Hurt In Rochester Motorcycle Crash

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a car that was involved in a motorcycle crash in Rochester is being sought by police. Capt. Casey Moilanen says the...

Related
KAAL-TV

Motorcyclist sustains broken bones in Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) - A motorcycle driver sustained multiple injuries after a vehicle pulled into his way on Valley High Road and 60th Avenue NW Wednesday. At about 8:37 p.m. June 15, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash where a 33-year-old man on a motorcycle sustained a broken femur, other suspected broken bones, and possible internal injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

SUV Crashes Into Vehicles At Rochester Dealership

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Several vehicles at a Rochester automotive dealership were damaged Thursday after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened around 6:00 am on the Highway 52 frontage road in front of Kuehn Motor Company. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the SUV was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Pine Island Motorcyclist Arrested After Clocked At 144 MPH

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Tuesday after he was clocked at nearly 150 mph on Highway 63 near the Rochester airport. An Olmsted County deputy clocked the motorcycle at 144 mph around 3:00 pm as it was heading north toward Rochester. The speed limit in that area is 65 mph.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle riding club searches for answers after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - The Twisted Saints, a motorcycle group in Rochester, are searching for answers after a crash seriously injured one of their members on Sunday. The Twisted Saints are more than a riding club. "We're one big happy family," said Twisted Saints President Shorty Lee. "When something like...
ROCHESTER, MN
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Kroc Am News
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for driver in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday. Around 4:07 p.m. June 12, police responded to an injury call on S Broadway and 12th St. SW. A 39-year-old Kasson man was lying on the ground, injured, after crashing...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Shot At Outside Rochester Convenience Store; Apartment Hit

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - An apartment building was hit by at least two rounds during a shooting that took place outside a Rochester convenience store early Wednesday. Officers were called to the Holiday store at the intersection of Broadway and 7th St NW around 12:45 am and were told by witnesses that 3 to 8 shots were fired.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police search for shooter in early-morning encounter

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police have not made any arrests after a shooting at Holiday gas station on 7th Street in Rochester. Capt. Casey Moilanen said no one had been injured in the shooting. A 42-year-old man told police he was walking between the gas pumps around 12:43 a.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Plea Deal For Rochester Area Man Charged With Shootings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges for a series of shootings that occurred on New Year's Day. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors will drop 6 counts of second-degree assault against 64-year-old Paul Reichel. He...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
KAAL-TV

20-year-old arrested for DWI, resisting arrest

(ABC 6 News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested for driving while intoxicated on a learner's permit. Deputies responded to a crash in the 6500 block of Country Club Road NW in Kalmar Township. A witness reported that a vehicle had gone off the roadway, but the driver had...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Child injured in Le Sueur County Crash

A child was Tuesday injured in a crash in Waterville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV collided on Highway 60 at about 2:45 p.m. Fallis Liibaan Idiga, 36, of Lakeville, was driving the SUV, which had been westbound on Highway 60 at the time of the crash. An 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the SUV was transporting to a Faribault hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Idiga wasn’t injured.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested after gas station fight, threats

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday night after a fight involving threats and a gun. Rochester police responded to a fight at Holiday gas station (1031 15th Ave. SE) at about 9:13 p.m. June 14. There, they received a report of two men fighting, one of...
knuj.net

(UPDATE) BLUE EARTH CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The man killed in a crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday has been identified. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Williams of Wells died in the crash around 4:14 Tuesday afternoon between Mapleton and Good Thunder. Life saving efforts were attempted but Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three children in the other vehicle were treated and released.
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
winonaradio.com

Downtown Winona Business Burglarized

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating the report of a burglarized business in downtown Winona. Officers responded to the 50 block of West 4th St. Monday morning. Police say $2,400 in cash and various tobacco products were reportedly taken from the business. Investigators have obtained surveillance video of the burglary,...
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Not Guilty Plea Entered in Rochester Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged in connection with a drug overdose death in Rochester last year today entered a not guilty plea in the case. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell is facing a third-degree murder charge for allegedly selling the overdose victim the drugs that claimed his life. The man, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Eagle Lake man pulled gun on McDonald’s customers

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, Blue Earth County Jail. An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling a gun on two McDonald’s customers Sunday night. Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court. The victims told police that they were trying...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

