GOP Nightmare: Trump could launch pre-midterm campaign to cut DeSantis’ momentum

ONLY IN D.C. —KELLYANNE CONWAY celebrated the publication of her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal” — 4.5 stars on Amazon! — with a book party at Cafe Milano in Georgetown last night. Across town, in the middle of the event, at 8 p.m., GEORGE CONWAY appeared from his study on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.” A few minutes later, he was on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” In both appearances, he offered his views on the “criminal conspiracy” on the part of former President DONALD TRUMP, his campaign and administration officials to overturn the 2020 election. We are reliably informed that George booked the appearances as “counterprogramming” to Kellyanne’s event. Regular patrons of Milano will recall that above the bar in the center of the restaurant are two large T.V. screens that are usually tuned to cable news.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO