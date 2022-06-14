ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP Nightmare: Trump could launch pre-midterm campaign to cut DeSantis’ momentum

By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe ready. Things are about to get weird, says Rolling Stone. Trump may be about to announce, for 2024. If Trump has proven anything in his post-presidential era (or while he was president, for that matter), it’s that he doesn’t consider the overall damage his actions could cause the party. Republican...

TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A bad night for California progressives and Donald Trump

ONLY IN D.C. —KELLYANNE CONWAY celebrated the publication of her new memoir, “Here’s the Deal” — 4.5 stars on Amazon! — with a book party at Cafe Milano in Georgetown last night. Across town, in the middle of the event, at 8 p.m., GEORGE CONWAY appeared from his study on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.” A few minutes later, he was on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” In both appearances, he offered his views on the “criminal conspiracy” on the part of former President DONALD TRUMP, his campaign and administration officials to overturn the 2020 election. We are reliably informed that George booked the appearances as “counterprogramming” to Kellyanne’s event. Regular patrons of Milano will recall that above the bar in the center of the restaurant are two large T.V. screens that are usually tuned to cable news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating now dead even with Trump at COVID-19 nadir

President Joe Biden registered his lowest approval rating since entering the White House, according to a new poll. As of Wednesday, just 39% of the 2,000 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult said they approved of Biden, down a full 14 points from a poll conducted between June 4 and 7 last year. Fifty-eight percent currently disapprove of Biden's performance as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump at ‘all-time high’ in 2024 betting, swamps Biden

Gamblers are betting the farm that former President Donald Trump will enter the 2024 race and win. The betting aggregator Smarkets told Secrets that the money backing Trump is the highest yet in the 2024 race. “Donald Trump is increasingly likely to be elected president in 2024, after hitting an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden scraps Trump’s Air Force One paint scheme

The Biden administration will not repaint President Joe Biden's Air Force One with a redesign suggestion from former President Donald Trump. The former president, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change Air Force One's iconic blue and gold color scheme to red, white, and blue. The redesign was scrapped after the Air Force determined the darker color scheme would have created engine heat issues for the aircraft, according to Politico.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Team Trump cashing in on Biden’s 'Ultra MAGA' blunder

President Joe Biden’s decision to coin what he hoped would be a mocking nickname for Trump supporters has turned into an uber-blockbuster for the former president’s fundraising team. “Ultra MAGA,” which to anyone not in the Biden White House was seen as a colossal compliment to Trump backers,...
POTUS
The Week

Report: Trump could face a contested primary in 2024

At least 15 Republicans are laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid, and some of them might enter the race even if former President Trump runs, The Washington Post reports. Candidates involved in what the Post calls the "shadow campaign" for the 2024 nomination are meeting with donors, making...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

Biden’s approval rating drops to new low

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to a new low, with only 36% of Americans saying they approve of his job performance and 59% saying they disapprove, according to polls taken in the last week of May by Reuters/Ipsos. Biden’s current approval rating is just a few percentage points higher than the 33% low former President Donald Trump hit in December 2017, according to Reuters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

