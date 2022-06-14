Sesame Street is headed for the big stage in off-Broadway play

When I was asked if I had any interest in writing a middle grade book, I immediately said, “Yes, I do, and I want it to be about a funny girl.” I’d just read Mindy Kaling’s memoir, "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?," where she talks about growing up as a “comedy nerd,” much like I had. I spent countless hours watching "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Laverne and Shirley," writing down jokes, and even checking out Erma Bombeck books from the library at age 10. I jumped at the chance to create a funny, awkward girl character, one whom I would have embraced as a kid.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO