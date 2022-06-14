ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Extreme heat on the way for Northeast Ohio: Morning weather forecast for June 14, 2022

WKYC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory has been issued for...

www.wkyc.com

WKYC

Condoleezza Rice on the Browns and Deshaun Watson, severe thunderstorms possible in Northeast Ohio, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, June 16, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Hear what you need to know about today’s January 6 committee hearing, plus what former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Wednesday about coaching the Browns and the Deshaun Watson situation.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Extreme Heat
WKYC

'It is optional': Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sends letter to superintendents statewide after signing bill that permits school employees to carry guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on June 15, 2022. Just a few days after signing House Bill 99, which would permit school employees to be armed in their building, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has sent a letter to superintendents “to provide information on the recent changes to Ohio law and to raise awareness about school safety services and resources offered by the state.”
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine signs legislation blocking cities from outlawing carrying knives

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After previously approving legislation that allows Ohioans to carry an array of different knives on their persons, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that preemptively blocks cities from intervening. Senate Bill 156, which passed on party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition, prohibits...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Republican mapmakers' defiance of Ohio high court divides parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State leaders continued to spar on Friday over whether the Ohio Supreme Court should force the state's Republican-dominated political mapmaking panel to answer for defying a court order to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, told justices it's...
OHIO STATE

