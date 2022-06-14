Storms move through Northeast Ohio: Morning weather forecast for June 14, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re looking for ways to beat the extreme heat as temperatures climb into the 90s and the feels-like conditions top 100 degrees throughout the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has released a list of options for families to stay cool. “Indoor and...
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is set to feel a scorching hot Wednesday as heat indices are expected to reach as high as 110-115 degrees. As the blazing hot temperatures hit Ohio, taking care of your body and knowing how the heat could affect you is important. According to Cleveland...
CLEVELAND — There appears to finally be some good news on the COVID-19 front in Northeast Ohio. As case numbers are declining across the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that nearly every local county is in the 'low' community level. The CDC reports that...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health officials in Ohio confirmed Thursday afternoon the state’s first case of measles in 2022. According to Columbus Public Health, the 17-month-old child is from Franklin County and had recently traveled internationally and is unvaccinated. Columbus Public Health is currently conducting contact tracing and early...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article regarding the state's capital budget on June 14, 2022. $192 million in grant money was announced Friday morning by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that will support 112...
FREDERICK, Md. — A 33-year-old man from Ohio is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on westbound I-70 just prior to the MD Route 17 exit for Myersville. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by medical personnel.
MENTOR, Ohio — The city of Mentor is the latest Northeast Ohio municipality that has decided to prohibit the use of consumer-grade fireworks despite the state’s decision to legalize the activity on select days of the year starting next month. Mentor City Council voted to opt out of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As approval nears for children ages 5 and younger to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state of Ohio is working to prepare parents and families for the vaccination process. “In anticipation of this, Ohio’s enrolled vaccine providers have begun placing orders for these vaccines – and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on June 15, 2022. Just a few days after signing House Bill 99, which would permit school employees to be armed in their building, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has sent a letter to superintendents “to provide information on the recent changes to Ohio law and to raise awareness about school safety services and resources offered by the state.”
MENTOR, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 8, 2021. The city of Mentor has decided to prohibit the use of consumer-grade fireworks despite the state’s decision to legalize the activity on select days of the year starting next month.
CLEVELAND — On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99, allowing school boards to determine whether or not to arm school staff. Those who are armed will require up to 24 hours of school specific training, up to eight hours of annual requalification training, and a criminal background check.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After previously approving legislation that allows Ohioans to carry an array of different knives on their persons, Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Tuesday that preemptively blocks cities from intervening. Senate Bill 156, which passed on party lines with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition, prohibits...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State leaders continued to spar on Friday over whether the Ohio Supreme Court should force the state's Republican-dominated political mapmaking panel to answer for defying a court order to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, told justices it's...
Comments / 0