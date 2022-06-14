ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5:15 a.m. weather update for June 14, 2022: Storms move out of Northeast Ohio

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's an update on the weather conditions...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio
Fox News

US forecast: Southwest to mid-Atlantic storms, tornadoes possible

A widespread area of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Southwest to the mid-Atlantic, affecting millions of residents. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will bring the risk of heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for this region on Thursday. Record-setting heat is the story...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic

Severe thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through an area of the United States that covers hundreds of miles from Monday night into early Tuesday, and AccuWeather meteorologists are raising the alarm that the storms could merge into a powerful weather phenomenon known as a derecho. The potentially damaging storms will...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
MICHIGAN STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms to slice through remaining heat in mid-Atlantic

Thunderstorms set to rumble through the mid-Atlantic Thursday will not only trim the heat but could also pack a punch in terms of severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same front responsible for hundreds of severe weather incidents over the North Central states earlier this week produced severe weather Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy