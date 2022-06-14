ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 now has a photo mode

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Dying Light 2 has done rather well since launch, shifting over 5 million copies , and developer Techland is committed to supporting the game for years to come. It recently delayed the first major story DLC for the game until September, but now patch 1.4 has arrived and, among other things, brings the much-anticipated photo mode to the parkour-em-up sandbox.

"Due to popular demand, we’ve decided to implement a Photo Mode!" reads Techland's blogpost . "This feature will be available in single-player game mode, and you will be able to launch it in most situations. Still, due to the complex parkour mechanics, it might be unavailable in some action sequences or poses."

The photo mode features:

  • Multiple camera manipulation options, including aperture, focus distance, zoom, and roll, will help you create dynamic screenshots.
  • Color adjustments such as temperature, exposure, saturation, contrast, and vignette, with the addition of filters, will make each photo just beaming with climate and style.
  • Special Effects will allow you to create unique sequences straight from the action movies.

The patch also adds a new rank system for NPC bonds, daily and weekly bounties that reward reputation point, various new unlockables including cosmetics and weapons, two new in-game currencies, new mutated enemy types, and some new time trial parkour missions.

There's also a whole raft of minor bug fixes, listed here , including some amusing ones like a cricket-based challenge that would apparently start players off without the bat required to complete it, and "missing controller controls on the PC version of the game" are apparently now restored. Techland somewhat humblebrags that, as well as everything listed, the patch includes "1491 other minor fixes."

Dying Light is one of the most comprehensively-supported games I've ever seen (in fact, its last update came just as the sequel was being released .) Techland's following the same path here and has already released several updates for the sequel including a Peacekeeper-themed armor and weapon set and a new game plus mode . There's plenty more to come, and you can see the latest development roadmap below.

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

