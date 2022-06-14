GolfBuddy Laser 2S Rangefinder Review

The laser rangefinder category is a congested one but the GolfBuddy range continues to impress, especially in the affordable sector spearheaded by the impressive Laser Lite . On first inspection, the new Laser 2S is very similar to the existing Laser 1S with the addition of a ‘Quick Grab’ magnet on the side (pictured below) that allows you to attach it seamlessly to your buggy frame or nearly anything else metallic for quick and easy access. Our testing on the course showed this remains the case, which is no bad thing given how simple but effective the Laser 1S was and now this upgrade comes with no increase in price.

(Image credit: Future)

The water resistant Laser 2S comes in a premium carry case with carabiner and a CR2 battery included. It weighs the same as the Laser 1S (218g), which strikes the perfect balance of being stable but not tiresome, while the compact yet boxy shape fitted well in our hand. The black sections also have a slightly tacky texture to them so it is easy to maintain a firm grip, even in wet conditions.

It has three modes - Standard, Scan and Pin - accessible via the button on top, although for whatever reason we could not get the ‘P’ graphic to display on our sample. In Scan mode, you can peruse the terrain that lies ahead for 10 seconds continuously and the distances will change depending on what gets in the way of the scope. We found this useful on elevated tee shots when determining the carries over bunker lips and also when trying to find out the distance to various trees on the far side of a dogleg.

(Image credit: Future)

In Pin mode the Laser 2S provides a short but distinctive vibration to let you know that the shorter distance to the flag, not the obstacle behind it, has been detected and displayed. It does this really quickly and easily - you won’t stand there for minutes trying to pick out the flag from a busy background. There’s also automatic shut-off after 10 seconds when left unattended, which saves on battery life, which is displayed in the viewfinder as a helpful reminder when it might need replacing.

The display itself is large, bright and clear - all you could ask for from one of the best golf laser rangefinders . Even in dimmer conditions we were able to see all the detail we needed to and while there is a focus dial around the eyepiece, we never needed to call upon it to adjust our view and improve the clarity.

(Image credit: Future)

This laser has slope functionality too, crucial when playing hilly courses. The adjusted distance is displayed larger on top while the normal distance remains underneath. This is a nice touch as it lets you know what the change in distance on a certain shot it, which you can then utilise when playing the same shot in a competition where slope functionality is not allowed. Turning the Slope function off requires you to hold the M button for five seconds, which takes longer than most other golf laser rangefinders with slope but does allow the device to have a clean, premium look with no buttons on the side.

Overall, the GolfBuddy Laser 2S rangefinder is a perfectly enjoyable scope to use. It may not have the wow factor of others in the category, but for those seeking simple functionality and enough features to assist in different situations around the course, it is an excellent option as a budget golf rangefinder given the modest price of $249.99.