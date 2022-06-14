ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sonos has accidentally sent customers extra speakers as "gifts"

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 5 days ago

Something is amiss at Sonos towers. The company has been accidentally sending US customers more speakers than they ordered, and then charging them for them, The Verge reports. One customer bought one Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker, only to receive seven units, along with a bill for all of them.

But that customer might be in luck, as US law says unwanted extras can be kept as "gifts". Companies are also prohibited from charging customers for anything they didn't order.

The reports appeared on a Reddit thread . Sonos has since sought to reimburse customers once they return the unwanted speakers, although it is yet to offer any form of compensation for the inconvenience caused.

In an email to affected customers, the company blamed the issue on a system update that meant some orders were processed multiple times. It went on to ask customers to return their unwanted devices with a prepaid label using Sonos' couriers.

However, Sonos might be on shaky ground. The Federal Trade Commission in the US says that consumers are not legally obliged to return anything received from a company unsolicited.

The FTC states : "By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t have to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift."

So Sonos might be relying on the goodwill of affected customers if it wants to recoup any losses.

We've contacted Sonos for comment and will update this if we hear back.

MORE:

Check out these Sonos Roam tips, tricks and features

Read our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers

Find out Which Sonos speaker should you buy?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Extras#Sonos Move
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

8
Followers
237
Post
496
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy