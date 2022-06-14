ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Wonderkid who used to be on Arsenal's books set for Old Trafford

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 5 days ago

Manchester United are set to move for a wonderkid who was previously on the books of Arsenal and Rangers.

Erik ten Hag's revolution is continuing, with the Red Devils looking to target the likes of Ajax winger Antony and Barcelona controller Frenkie de Jong in the coming weeks, as the new manager reshapes a tired squad that finished sixth place last season.

But given the 52-year-old's prowess at developing youth, the move for a youngster with promise will come as exciting news to many fans.

According to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano , United are exploring a deal for Derby County youngster Malcolm Ebiowei.

Ebiowei is just 18 years old and moved to Pride Park last summer. He made his debut under Wayne Rooney last season but with uncertainty looming over the Rams and Ebiowei tipped for huge things, the former Arsenal academy star is being looked at by United and Crystal Palace.

Monaco were also said to be interested, according to Romano. United's all-time top scorer was effusive in his praise for the talent last season, too, after he sparkled against Coventry City.

"I thought he was excellent all game, the best player on the pitch. It was one of the best performances I have seen from a young player, consistently for 90 minutes, in a long time," Rooney said.

"He deserved that because he has worked extremely hard. His attitude is incredible, he wants to learn and he is an exciting young player. First of all, his attitude is very good. He has got an enormous amount of ability, he is brave, he will take the ball, he is not afraid to take players on, to get tackled, to make mistakes. He has got a really bright future."

Ebiowei is valued at just under £1 million by Transfermarkt .

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season , while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image .

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m , while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar . Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked , while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic .

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford , who is out of contract following the end of the season.

