ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps in the 80s, humidity drops this afternoon

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvYak_0gAHDAzV00

WHAT'S NEW: Storms move past state. Weather improves throughout the day.

WHAT'S NEXT: Warm workweek across New Jersey, with temps in the 80s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says warm conditions are expected this week.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center.

TODAY: Temperatures in the low-80s. Less humid and hot this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with temperatures in the low-80s

FRIDAY: Possibility of storms in the morning; clearing by late morning to mid-afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdRrb_0gAHDAzV00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Temps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

4 arrested for bringing guns into NY from PA, 2 others hit with gun charges

Police have arrested six men on illegal weapons charges in Broome County and say four the suspect were arrested for bring weapons into New York from Pennsylvania. State police say troopers initiated a traffic stop in Broome County after observing vehicle and traffic violations. The stop resulted in the arrest of four men from Pennsylvania. Troopers found them in possession of several illegals guns and illegal magazines that are not compliant with the SAFE Act.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy