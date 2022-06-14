Temps in the 80s, humidity drops this afternoon

WHAT'S NEW: Storms move past state. Weather improves throughout the day.

WHAT'S NEXT: Warm workweek across New Jersey, with temps in the 80s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says warm conditions are expected this week.

TODAY: Temperatures in the low-80s. Less humid and hot this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with temperatures in the low-80s

FRIDAY: Possibility of storms in the morning; clearing by late morning to mid-afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-80s.