Sartell, MN

Sartell’s Nemanich Not Surprised By State Tourney Run

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is back at the state tournament this season after running the table to win the Section 8-4-A title last week. The Sabres were the #6 seed in the tournament. Sartell head baseball coach Jerome Nemanich joined me on WJON...

