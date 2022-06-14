ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat builds for Wednesday

By TOM DIVECCHIO
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48u1vA_0gAH8HJA00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — High pressure ridge building into the region Wednesday will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 on the thermometer. Add in the humidity and heat indices will approach 95-100 degrees.

Take special care to stay hydrated if you have to be out tomorrow. Check up on the elderly, young children, and pets to assure they are well hydrated as well.

Expect more heat Thursday, though the threat of storms in the afternoon should keep the heat from getting out of hand. Cooler and drier conditions expected for Friday into the weekend.

More details at www.yourerie.com/weather .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Does heat lightning actually exist?

(WHTM) — Picture this: You’re on your balcony or patio when the sun is going down. The temperature is in the 90s and the humidity is around 80%. You look in the distance and see a large cloud. You can see many flashes coming from the cloud, but you can’t hear any thunder. You may […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie woman sent to hospital in overnight crash

A one-car accident sent one person to the hospital overnight. Calls went out just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Greengarden Blvd. Once on the scene, first responders found a car that struck a utility pole, leaving the woman driving injured, and some nearby residents without power. The driver was taken […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie and surrounding counties

JET 24/FOX 66 meteorologists are live now talking severe thunderstorms moving through Erie County. Gusts up to 60 mph are expected and quarter-sized hail could fall in some areas. Other counties under a severe thunderstorm warning include: Ashtabula County Chautauqua County Crawford County Warren County A tornado watch has been issued for Chautauqua County, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Multiple trees down in Union City due to storms

Thursday, June 16 started in the midst of a heat wave, which fueled storms that left a trail of weather-related damage. Emergency crews responded to calls of multiple trees down on S. Main St. in Union City. There were uprooted trees and large branches apparently broken off by high winds. Penelec crews were also on […]
UNION CITY, PA
YourErie

Storm cause major damage in Tidioute

June 16th fast-moving storm caused major damage to one borough in Warren County. Several trees falling near building, onto cars, and blocking the road in Tidioute. Trees also landed on wires, which caused some power outages in the area. Tidioute is one of many places cleaning up after the afternoon storm. There is no word […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YourErie

Multiple roadways closed/restricted due to storm damage in Tidioute area

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced on June 17 that several roads in Warren and Forest Counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were downed by the storms that hit the Tidioute area. Below are the roadways that are closed or restricted: Forest County: Blue Jay Road (Route 1003) – Restricted Watson Farm […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

One injured after car rolls onto side in Fairview Twp.

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, PA – One person was injured in a one-car accident early Thursday morning. Crews from Lake Shore Fire Department, Fairview Fire and Rescue and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a one-car accident at Route 5 and Manchester Road around 4:45 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Morning house fire sends three people to the hospital

Update: Fire was reported out by 11:25 a.m. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Fire Department responded to a major house fire on Saturday morning. Calls came in around 9:50 a.m. for a house fire on East 13th Street. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the rear of the house, and heavy fire under […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie and PA remind residents of dog license laws

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania and the City of Erie are reminding pet owners that dogs must be licensed. The requirement goes back to Act 225 of 1982 which states: “… on or before January 1 of each year, the owner of any dog, three months of age or older, except as hereinafter provided, shall apply to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Warren County man gets 5 years for meth conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 5 years for federal charges related to methamphetamine. Cody Tobias Greeley, 25, of Tidioute was sentenced to 60 months in jail on June 17. From about June 2018 through the end of February 2020, Greeley conspired with co-defendants to possess and distribute 500 grams or […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

House fire on East 13th sends several victims to the hospital

Several people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Erie. Erie firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours and the investigation is underway. We were on the scene at East 13th Street during the fight and returned later on to check on the damage. Initial calls for this fire […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lake City Fire Company Carnival kicks off

The Big Top returns to Lake City for a weekend fundraiser. The 96th annual Lake City Fire Company Carnival kicked off June 16. The three-day event features live music, food, games, rides, and more. Money raised from the carnival will benefit the Lake City Fire Company. One organizer said it’s great to see so many […]
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy