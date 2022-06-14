Heat builds for Wednesday

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — High pressure ridge building into the region Wednesday will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 on the thermometer. Add in the humidity and heat indices will approach 95-100 degrees.

Take special care to stay hydrated if you have to be out tomorrow. Check up on the elderly, young children, and pets to assure they are well hydrated as well.

Expect more heat Thursday, though the threat of storms in the afternoon should keep the heat from getting out of hand. Cooler and drier conditions expected for Friday into the weekend.

