Koochiching County, MN

Rainy Lake: Sandbag Operations Winding Down, National Guard Demobilizing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center - June 13, 2022. Rainy Lake has crested today and is expected to begin receding between now and June 20, barring no severe weather events. With a decrease in demand for sandbags over the last week and a stockpile of 100,000 filled sandbags for...

Rainy Lake Flood Updates

All flood related updates regarding Rainy Lake can be found here in this article. Newest updates will be posted on top. Sandbag Operations Winding Down, National Guard Demobilizing. June 13, 2022 – Rainy Lake has crested today and is expected to begin receding between now and June 20, barring no...
Northern Minnesota still battling high water

Northern Minnesota continues to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark, and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports.
NWS confirms 4th Memorial Day tornado

After analyzing drone imagery provided by a storm spotter in Itasca County, the National Weather Service has confirmed that a fourth tornado occurred on Memorial Day. The tornado was an EF-0 two to three miles southwest of Cohasset. A brief tornado started at 6:44 p.m. on May 30, 2022 near...
Government
Rising Rainy Lake threatens environmentalist Ernest Oberholtzer's historic retreat

For more than a month hundreds of homeowners have frantically built sandbag walls around their homes on Rainy Lake to try to hold off record-setting floodwaters. But sandbags are of no use on Mallard Island, a tiny sliver of granite about two miles from the mainland at Rainy's eastern end, near the town of International Falls. Some of the buildings there are now submerged in several feet of water, including one known as Cedar Bark House.
Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

Using boards, deputies were able to create a bridge for the horses to walk on (Facebook) Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Koochiching County in north central Minnesota Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabetogama, or 16 miles southeast of International Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kabetogama around 755 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West and Voyageurs National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU
