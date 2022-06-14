Timothy Reyer

Lois View, age 91, of Lake Lillian, MN died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral Services will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local church or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are by K-M Funeral Home.
