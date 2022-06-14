ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Reyer

Cover picture for the articleTimothy S. Reyer, age 60, of Spicer, passed away Saturday, June...

willmarradio.com

Lowell G. Miller

Lowell G. Miller, 87, of Willmar, died Sunday, June 12th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Private family services will be held. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Wilma Santjer

Wilma A. Santjer, age 74, of Willmar, passed away Saturday, June 11, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Shirley Strandjord

Shirley Lorraine Strandjord, age 87, of Sacred Heart, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul. Private funeral services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Red Cross Blood Mobile or the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Stained Glass Fund. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
SACRED HEART, MN
willmarradio.com

Lois View

Lois View, age 91, of Lake Lillian, MN died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral Services will be on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are encouraged but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local church or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are by K-M Funeral Home.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man to be sentenced Tuesday for his part in August shooting

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man will be sentenced today on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and 20-year-old Jerome Patino will be sentenced by Judge Stephen Wentzell at 1:45 this afternoon at the Kandiyohi County Courthouse in Willmar. Patino pleaded guilty to the assault charge last month, and In exchange, charges of 1st Degree Burglary and Terroristic Threats were dismissed.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Jeep hits cows southeast of Redwood Falls

(Redwood Falls MN-) A Redwood Falls man was shaken up after his Jeep hit some cows about 4 miles southeast of Redwood Falls. The sheriff's department says 34-year-old Matthew Gehrke was traveling on County Road 1 near 300th Street at 11:31 last night when he hit 3 cows standing in the roadway. Gehrke was slightly injured and was checked out at the scene by ambulance staff.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Drowning child rescued from hotel pool in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) -- A child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 P-M Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they arrived, they found the child was already out of the pool and C-P-R had been started. The child was taken to an area hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
willmarradio.com

New president/CEO chosen for SMBSC in Renville

(Renville MN-) Paul Fry has been elected the next President and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville. Former CEO Steve Domm announced his retirement this past March. An executive search for a replacement was launched, and selected Fry. Fry had been vice president of operations at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton North Dakota for the past 5 years.
RENVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

On the day of his sentencing, Willmar shooting suspect withdraws guilty plea

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was going to be sentenced yesterday on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the shooting of a Willmar man in his home last summer. However, 20-year-old Jerome Patino withdrew the guilty plea that he entered last February, and has demanded a speedy trial on charges of assault, burglary and terroristic threats. Patino was arrested after an August 7th incident in which Jomar Saenz of Willmar allegedly shot and wounded a man while he and Patino tried to crash the victim's house party.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Jensen, Lang comment on crime, inflation and energy policy

(Willmar MN-) Republican candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar and Spicer Monday on a campaign visit. During an interview on KWLM, Jensen said rising energy prices are the fault of government policy that has regulated existing energy sources to death. He said on the one hand, Governor Walz and President Biden want to increase the purchase and use of electric cars, but at the same time they use the permitting process to prevent mining of copper and nickel in northern Minnesota which is vital for batteries...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Girl rescues child who fell into a manhole in Buffalo

(Buffalo, MN) -- A 12-year-old girl is being called a hero for helping save the life of a Buffalo, Minnesota boy. Sadie Peterson thought quickly after four-year-old Rowan Sykes fell into a manhole Sunday after church at Connection Pointe on the grounds of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. Sadie grabbed Rowan's hand and pulled him up far enough that his face wasn't underwater while Rowan's brother Nolan went for help. A man was able to lift the children out of the hole just as his mother made it to the scene. The manhole cover is now secure.
BUFFALO, MN
willmarradio.com

Hector man convicted of sixth violation of his predatory offender status

(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says Judge Keith Helgeson Wednesday found 31-year-old Jacob Kramer of Hector guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements for a sixth time. Kramer failed to notify the proper authorities that he was in possession of a vehicle. Under predatory offender registration requirements, Kramer is required to notify authorities of all vehicles registered to, or regularly driven by him. In this case, Kramer had a Buick registered to him that was not known to law enforcement authorities. He will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse. This is Kramer’s sixth predatory offender registration violation, and he faces up to 43 months in prison.
HECTOR, MN
willmarradio.com

Pearl Harbor attack to be reenacted Saturday at Fagen airshow

(Granite Falls MN-) The Pride of the Pacific Airshow takes place at the Granite Falls Airport Saturday, put on by the Fagen Fighters World War 2 Museum. This is Fagen's 4th airshow since 2012, and Coordinator Evan Fagen says this year's show focuses on what happened in the Pacific during World War 2...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Stingers Silence Honkers

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4. The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back. In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Carden International Circus "Bringing the Fun Back in 2022"

Carden International Circus "Bringing the Fun Back in 2022" Wednesday, June 15 & Thursday, June 16: 2 performances each day, 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets available online at a discount for the first 100 adults at spectacularcircus.com. General admission: children 12 years and under: $10, adults: $20. Tickets available...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Senate candidate Alvarado favors California car standards, raising gun purchase age

(Willmar MN-) With about 5 months to go before the election, clear differences are emerging between the candidates for the new Minnesota Senate District 16. DFLer Fernando Alvarado of Willmar is taking on incumbent Republican Andrew Lang of Olivia. In 2020 Lang beat Alvarado, a former Willmar City Council Member, in Senate District 17 68% to 32%. Lang this week reiterated his opposition to Minnesota coming under the control of California's Clean Car Standards, which are designed to increase availability of electric cars to consumers. Alvarado says he thinks it's a good idea...
WILLMAR, MN

