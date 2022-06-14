Timothy Reyer

(Olivia MN-) Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says Judge Keith Helgeson Wednesday found 31-year-old Jacob Kramer of Hector guilty of violating his predatory offender registration requirements for a sixth time. Kramer failed to notify the proper authorities that he was in possession of a vehicle. Under predatory offender registration requirements, Kramer is required to notify authorities of all vehicles registered to, or regularly driven by him. In this case, Kramer had a Buick registered to him that was not known to law enforcement authorities. He will be sentenced on August 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Renville County Courthouse. This is Kramer’s sixth predatory offender registration violation, and he faces up to 43 months in prison.

HECTOR, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO